First issue, Trump basically told us that the US government is flying those drones. In his recent press remarks. Yet Biden et al. and DoD has the nation running around paranoid and talking heads talking a whole load of bullshit in media when it is the US government itself who is doing this and for a reason. Creating hysteria when there is a straightforward explanation and Breggin below IMO nails it.

I think the drone invasion is using Cloward-Piven strategy, a blueprint for chaos and acceptance of a previously untenable solution:

and put a pin in that for a moment, let me remind you of Operation Northwoods in 1962 that JFK rejected and which in part IMO led to his assassination; in that the US government’s DoD would stage attacks on its very own US military and people, on US populations, using remote controlled planes (this is in 1962, 911 happened in 2001 yet they could remote control fly planes then, commercial planes); thank God RFK as POTUS rejected the DoD’s dangerous and insane plan yet this declassified memo and what we know today about Operation Northwoods, tells us to never believe anything the US government tells you or any government and the lengths to which a government can go and will go to achieve an objective, in this case the US’s DoD:

Now to Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin’s teaser passages and the full article comes Dec 21st here as in cue:

‘President Trump, we know that you, as the President-Elect, are receiving daily security briefings and we can see that you are unfazed by the drone displays. Please do not be taken in again by the Deep State as they hoodwinked you into pushing Operation Warp Speed on yourself and us. [4] Do not believe anything your daily briefings tell you about the drones or their purposes. Everyone in the U.S. Government must be treated as your enemy and ours until proven otherwise.’

‘The DoD’s seeming helplessness in the face of the drones is a scheme to give them more control over domestic drones and hence more control over American citizens.’

That above is pure Cloward-Piven.

‘Right now, the DoD is pushing for new legislation to allow it to more closely monitor and to shoot down drones, which will give the military a greater foothold within the nation itself. Think of how 911 and the anthrax attack in DC were used to push forward the Patriot Act which became a huge weapon against freedom in America.’

‘It may be that Donald Trump does not yet comprehend the degree of evil he is facing. If he is fooled by Operation Drone Invasion as badly as he was fooled by Operation Warp Speed, then we are all in trouble. Especially in trusting the DoD, he would be repeating mistakes that nearly destroyed his first term as President—mistakes that could once again destroy his Presidency and wipe out what remains of freedom in America.’

