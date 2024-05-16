OZEMPIC, WEGOVY...I warn again, do not be fooled about this as a weight loss drug! This is a Type II diabetes drug, do not take it as weight loss, read up now about the harms...do not listen to
Dr. Oprah Weinstein...
(100) I warn you AGAIN about OZEMPIC, WEGOVY, these so called weight loss drugs that were sold as Type II diabetes drugs, this semaglutide, these are dangerous weight loss drugs. STOP! read about them (substack.com)
Don't be fooled, weight loss drug Ozempic and Wegovy can be devastating, serious side effects study shows! Be warend! Like Jenny Craig & Weight Watchers etc., you are sold a bag of deceit! Pancreas (substack.com)
hhhmmm, a picture tells a million words…lambs to slaughter??:
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.