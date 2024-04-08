P Diddy, again, why has P Diddy NOT been cancelled, demonetized? Why? Is it because high-level politicians are on his sex tapes? Under-aged girls? Worse than Epstein we are hearing? What? Big
wigs? So, in America, you could be in P Diddy's situation yet be allowed to continue as if nothing is wrong, yet you moved to destroy Brand? We are hearing Russell is baby to Puff, so why hands off?
(100) Why has P Diddy, Puff Daddy not YET been CANCELLED? Why has MeToo and feminists stayed silent? Why is the media treating him with kid gloves? Russell Brand was DEMONITIZED, cancelled, so why NOT Puff? (substack.com)
I wonder what Jennifer Lopez, Jenny on the block, knows….hhhmmmm, this here plot thickens.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Because he’s working under ‘CIA’???