Paul 'Benedict Arnold eunuch' Ryan & Barack 'shia I will convert America into an islamist nation' Obama remain 2 of the most dangerous, deadly people EVER to hold office in US, Trump must put cases on
these 2...let the REAL Justice department investigate them, every single act...Paul Ryan dreams of Trump & it is fun to watch him, can't get over his crush; problem is Speaker 'I have zero testicles'
Mike Johnson appears to be spooning with Paul Ryan, they are having some boy crushes going on and it may involved subverting Trump….once Ryan is in the fellation, then Trump is the subject negatively and we have to be concerned about Johnson…he may be Manchurian.
What Obama did to the USA and is doing places USA is serious trouble. Obama gave Iran the US drone and 2 naval gunboats to get the technology to then kill Americans with…go back, read, now you will understand…same drone they now using.
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I supported him and what a misjudgment it was, I let his quasi blackness and smooth tongue get to me in 2008…what a deadly man…an islamist pretending otherwise.
This photo must be taken seriously…it can only be bad for 45 here…
Mike is a traitor IMO…not one dollar he found for our border security as Americans get raped and killed by illegals but he gave the pump wearing freak, the tranny our money…
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Undoubtedly true! If we still had a country of laws and justice -- WE DO NOT! -- Barack Obama would be in prison for life, or hanging by the neck with birds pecking out his eyes. Instead, Obama lives like a king, in multiple mansions, and continuing to direct the destruction of the USA.
Absolutely correct!