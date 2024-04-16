PAX American is dead? For now? & now we stand at the brink of global war and we lack a global leader who can calm fears and right this! No global statesman or woman CAPABLE! It is time we work to
re-establish the United States as the world's dominant economic, cultural, and military power; it is time we cobble together that leader or take what is best on hand to right the spiraling ship
Pax Americana: I believe Pax Americana remains STRONG! America runs the world & remains the last beacon of hope, of goodness in this world! If you don't like America & what she stands for, get to fuck
out, and you 4 morons in congress, the SQUAD, get to fuck out if you do not ascribe to the very nation that buys toilet paper with tax payer money to wipe your sorry corrupted assess! Euro-Atlantic world and dominance will continue, and Trump can help re-solidify, and with our 2nd amendment, we will rule this world. The 2nd amendment of the United States is why America stands and the world stands. If America falls, the world ends. Period.
but wait a minute…
(100) BREAKING! Iran has launched an attack on Israel, America has pledged support for Israel as it should! MAGA! Now, my view & questions: should Israel not have the right to respond NUCLEAR? Yes! (substack.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Israel will have a very measured and targeted response. Iran was trying to not piss Israel off anymore than they are. No need for nukes, precision strikes with little collateral damage.
Release the hostages.
Israel not responding by nuking Iraq will be seen in the future as the worst mistake Israel ever made.