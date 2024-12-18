PAXLOVID & criminal Pfizer & FDA! How could a drug FAIL the study & even cause you to get COVID, then be granted FDA approval? How much kickback $ did Bourla of Pfizer give FDA regulatory officials?
same for Molnupiravir that failed in its study yet also got FDA approval, researchers and doctors knowing it causes mutations; so 2 drugs that failed clinical trials yet FDA granted approval? Makary?
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These people need to be prosecuted AND exposed…there’s millions of people taking medications that have been approved and shouldn’t have been, and people still don’t know. We’ve been conditioned to ignore the small print endless list of side effects. This is not ok.
When those pushing these treatments / enhancement of viral mechanisms as I call them, those pushing them rely on half the population to simply go along with their solution.
Two friends of mine were prescribed Paxlovid. Yes they both have now been tested three times positive for COVID! WOW, who would have thunk?
Good God! I sent them article after article about the failures of this drug. Obviously, to no avail! If society is unwilling to do their own research for whatever reason, then IMO, society gets what it’s deserved!
This may sound cruel. In one sense it’s very cruel. But nothing is more cruel than a doctor who is willing to subject their patients to a treatment which they should know has failed!
RSV is another example. Back in 1967 children died! Yet Moderna decides, we’re going to get it right. Once again, failure. I’m not sure any vaccine has benefits which outweigh the risk? Then again I’m not an expert.
But I do know when it’s raining and when I’m being pissed on! So should everybody. Research then decide. Maybe more doctors should schedule less patients for more research.
This is what’s become of our medical profession. Political BS, govt. overreach, etc!. Not for the betterment of society, no, no, no, for the betterment of, you guessed it, money! And more money! It’s not about anything but money! And power of course.
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR