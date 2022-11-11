PCR cycle count thresholds above 25 means detecting viral dust and fragments & old coronavirus and NOT culturable infectious COVID; why was it then set at 40 & 45 in US & Canada? 95% false positives!
CDC, NIH, Health Canada of Canada, all globe's health agencies set cycle counts above 35 & this meant 90% of all positives were not, we closed down school, business, society NOT for real COVID; Senger
I say it as clearly as I can: the vast majority of person’s who were denoted as POSITIVE in 2020 and 2021 were NOT! It was a fraud, this PCR test as was asymptomatic transmission and equal risk of severe outcome if infected regardless of age etc. All of it was a lie! The pandemic response was a fraud!
“Based on WHO guidance, citing Chinese journal articles, doctors around the world began putting patients on ventilators en masse, killing thousands before a grassroots campaign stopped the practice. Based on the WHO’s guidance on COVID-19 testing, again citing Chinese journal articles, labs used, and continue to use, PCR cycle thresholds from 37 to 40, and sometimes as high as 45. At these cycle threshold levels, approximately 85% to 90% of cases are false positives, as confirmed by The New York Times.”
SOURCE:
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/science/articles/masked-ball-cowardice
40 vs 25 sounds like just a little bit more, less than double.
But actually it is 32768 times more.