stress, take off, landing, stress during flight! it is the cause…you have to prove it is not…we need his vaccine history for the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine and booster history! When was the last one? If the person has vaccine induced myocardial scarring, irregular electrical conduction across the heart’s myocardium, if the heart muscle has scars, it can compensate (typically when younger) but the heart is damaged by asymptomatic often insidious silent MYOCARDITIS (it is not mild, it is potentially deadly with stress and exertion) that is lurking…this is why young boys, males 15 to 24 etc. at prime age (and we see myocardial lesions in young girls too, see Mueller et al.) die suddenly on the soccer field, in sports, we see dying in sleep as one rises and wakes at dawn e.g. 4 to 6 am.., this is what killed Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL team and he I argue is a dead man walking continuing to play…this is why Travis Kelce pimping for Pfizer has encouraged many to take the shots and he has to hope some do not die and it is confirmed vaccine induced. He can become caught in litigation. He was wrong to shill for Pfizer given the terrible harm profile.

Why would this pilot die suddenly when he was deemed healthy and fit to fly?

When there is silent myocarditis (mRNA VACCINE INDUCED), you do not know the heart is damaged. But under stress, there is a catecholamine surge e.g. epinephrine or adrenaline, and dopamine etc. to handle the increased energy, exertional demands etc. But when these catecholamines flood the blood stream and bath a damaged scarred myocardium, it can place the heart under stress and there is already irregular electrical conduction across the scarred area, then there is atrial fibrillation that could end in cardiac arrest, heart stoppage. Heart-related complications, blood clots, brain bleeds, heart failure. Stroke. This is the legacy of the mRNA gene vaccine.

Damar Hamlin needed I recall 10 minutes of CPR to revive him on the field and I think his heart stopped again. It was the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. Do not discount this.

When the person’s vaccine status etc. is not told to you, when their heart health is not explained, then you have an idea it is vaccine. It is being covered up.

It is likely this Turkish airline pilot died of cardiac arrest due to the Malone Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine. It, mRNA vaccines, mRNA technology, must not be praised, it must be stopped, any aspect of it, never mainstreamed, you must fight against it, all involved must be properly investigated to help address what we are facing. What happened. Who knew what, and why would they have stood behind and remained silent when they never properly safety tested the mRNA technology and vaccine.

It is no stretch for airlines, the FAA, pilot unions (and pilots) to demand that pilots today be checked for silent asymptomatic myocarditis etc. Via chest MRI using gadolinium contrast, D-dimer, EKGs, high-sensitivity troponin test etc. Before entering the cockpit. Will it take one to two commercial airliners falling from the sky to understand what is lurking?

Moreover, we need declarative agents that can bust up and remove the deadly synthetic spike protein derived and induced by the mRNA gene vaccine…this is why short of definitive randomized controlled placebo clinical trials, we used signals of benefit from weaker observational designs, lean into nattokinase, bromelain etc.

OWS mRNA Malone et al. vaccines must never ever be touted as successful. Never. It was not. Many of us (well I did not take the shots) have silent asymptomatic mRNA vaccine induced myocarditis that can rear up under stress and exertion and kill us. When we are sleeping and beginning to rise say 4 to 5 am, there is an increase in catecholamines to lift BP, heart rate, to wake you and this is why many are now reported dying in their sleep and their partners awaking and they are dead. They died due to cardiac arrest in their sleep. Due to mRNA vaccine induced myocarditis, silent. You did not know you had heart myocardium damage.

