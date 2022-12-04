It’s the INNATE immunity, stupid! The vaccinal antibodies have become largely non-neutralizing (the virus is resistant to the antibodies) and do not sterilize the virus and as such driving natural selection to materialize more infectious sub-variants.

Poorer nations especially on the African continent have incurred far less morbidity and mortality from COVID and especially in terms of the more recent Omicron BA.5 ‘5th’ wave that was so much more infectious. Why? Is it use of ivermectin (IVM) and/or hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) that we knew and kept telling western nations would dramatically cut risk of hospitalization and death? Dr. Ramin Oskoui and Dr. S Smith were correct all along in their advocacy for HCQ as well as Dr. Harvey Risch with Dr. Zev Zelenko. People like Drs. Fareed, Tyson, Urso, Ladapo, Armstrong, Littell etc. Even Dr. Peter Navarro.

It is safe to say today that the US, Canadian, UK, and similar governments and its health officials and policy makers and medical doctors and Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons e.g. CPSO Ontario, State licensing Boards in US etc. contributed to the killing of hundreds of thousands of our people, our parents, grand parents etc. 800,000 to 900,000 persons who died in the US would be alive today had early treatment been used. The blood is on the hands of Fauci, Francis Collins, NIH, FDA, CDC, Bourla et al. for their corrupted insanity with lockdown lunacy and the failed gene injection.

We argue that African nations bought the time needed by not taking the vaccine, such that the 1st line innate immune systems of their populations were suitably trained (innate antibodies training of the innate immune system, natural killer cells (NK)) and especially in terms of how to recognize ‘self’ from ‘non-self’ components (and especially in children).

Just look here at South African cases and deaths especially with the BA.5 sub-variant clade (as of December 3rd, 2022):

First world developed nations with high vaccine uptake have shown vastly greater infections and re-infections post vaccine (the vaccinated becoming infected and thus being a pandemic of the vaccinated). The antigen-specific vaccinal antibodies induced by the vaccine have functioned to enhance and facilitate infection of the vaccinated. Thus the data is clear that high vaccinated nations show the highest infection and case rates and as a consequence are at risk (and do incur) greater morbidity and mortality. Developed nations also show greater excess (all-cause) mortality.

Poorer African (and similar) nations, look at the deaths, cases etc.

Look at Japan, Australia, and South Korea today. Is this the vaccine causing the vaccinated to become re-infected (infected)? We have good research evidence saying so.

Look at vaccine uptake between some African nations and some 1st world nations with the highest vaccine rates yet highest re-infection and morbidity and mortality rates post vaccine:

See the deaths in African nations below that did not take much vaccine versus nations like US that took massive vaccine and boosting. Do you think there is a link to the vaccine? Of course there is along with early treatment, age of population, background population immunity, training of innate immunity etc.

Richer first world nations:

SOURCE:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries

I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.

First, The Wellness Company.

I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.