POTUS Trump aka '45', they say it ain't over, they bringing us H5N1 FRAUD using PCR again; tell us your position as H5N1 will be on your watch: 1)on lockdowns for H5N1 2)on mask mandates 3)on school
closures 4) on business closures 5) on the fraud PCR process...please tell up clearly what you will do once re-elected...as to H5N1 (or similar)...will you removed LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP ACT?
(100) "Nothing is over, nothing, you just don't turn it off"! H5N1 avian bird flu fraud (maybe using GoF fake pandemic), they are trying hard to bring it, they say it ain't over, they won't let it be! We (substack.com)
It’s more about power and control issues. It’s worked before and… another election in coming soon. What if the bird flu is pushed up into another plandemic, can the ballots be skewed in boxes as before and voters told they can just drop their ballots in Zuckerboxes so they don’t touch anyone or breathe on anyone? We must be ready for the election nonsense that these people will try to steal again!
He says it at every rally, WE WILL NOT COMPLY!