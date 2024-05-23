COVID failed, did not achieve ALL they sought!

Yes, they will AGAIN use the over-cycled largely ‘false-positive’ RT-PCR ‘process’ (that is ONLY to be used to amplify DNA for research etc.) to MANUFACTURE a fake fraud non-H5N1 pandemic & will tell you about asymptomatic transmission AGAIN and will then tell you that MODERNA & Pfizer, using the Malone, Kariko, Weissman et al. mRNA technology, have brought a mRNA gene-based vaccine that will code for the surface antigens of the H5N1 virus and will move to mandate. Yes, they will move again to steal an election and blow away election process and legality. They are in our faces, devising and creating a BIRD FLU pandemic, that is and will not be a pandemic. I fear too they can even try to confer lethality on H5N1 in lab (yet I discussed prior its near impossible for even lab made to come adapted to readily spread efficiently among human airways) so that it can kill to signal to us that they were right all along. Highly probable too. We are dealing with real monsters now. Problem for them is if they confer lethality on it, it will quickly arrive at an evolutionary ‘dead-end’ like SARS 1 in 2003 (8000 or so infections global, near 800 deaths, 10% mortality, in, out)…is H5N1 then devised to ‘scare’ us for something MORE? Their DISEASE X…is H5N1 not DISEASE X? Yet.

They know that between Obama and Biden, and even in Trump’s prior administration, many did so much wrong, and Trump is coming 2.0 to punish legally…so Trump, our kind of ‘daddy’ MUST go…

Over to you POTUS Trump, we need a clear statement NOW that you WILL not mandate anything and will not fall for this fraud again! H5N1 or anything like it…you are going to win and inherit this, so tell us your position now please.

(100) Teaser more to come but here is my question: is the fraud easily manipulated 'over-cycled' RT-PCR 'process' being WEAPONZIED again as we speak, to bring a NEW fake H5N1 non-pandemic? (substack.com)

(100) Nothing is over! It is NOT over! You can't just turn it off! From Operation Northwoods (DoD efforts in 1962 to remote control crash civilian planes into US buildings to attack Fidel), to Viet Nam, to (substack.com)