POTUS Trump, if Peter Thiel said these words & there is NO reason to say he did not, then please listen: "I got mRNA vaccinated 3 times & I don't think I should have got vaccinated. I don't think it
I don't think it works in any way. 'Again, I don't think it works in any way.' It probably has all these bad side-effects, and 3-4 years ago that seemed too crazy and too un-scientifc for me to
question the vaccines, and now that doesn't even seem controversial."
I am no fan of Thiel but confess I do not know him, but let this sink in for a moment.
Is this hindsight? Is this regret?
https://x.com/i/status/1870823033511789037
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
To me, of course it’s a demonstration of regret! I wish more people would do the same. Then there might be a chance to save humanity, from a future of chemically induced slavery.
Isn't it interesting that nnone told Thiel not to take it? No memo for the inner elite? The vaccine gang fucked over top many billionaires. That is quite interesting.