I respect and support POTUS Trump, I admire him.

It is time for Trump to do the right thing. And stand by the people. And the actual failures of the lockdowns and vaccine. It is time for him to stand up.

Lockdowns hurt Trump badly and he and they refused to admit it…I know more and things I cannot say! 45 deserves executive privilege and confidentiality like all other POTUS. IMO he is a very good man and should be POTUS again to fix all the wrongs and try to save America for she is in trouble; for he is IMO the right person and the best; just look at all the misfits and idiots on deck now. He loves his country, flag, military, police, constitution, anthem…he is actually better (more character and values) than most democrat or republican house members and senators… and I believe from all I know and have heard on the inside now, 45 is coming for broke, balls to the wall and will use all levers of government to jail many…Trump 2.0 is not Trump 1.0…you will not like him…he is bringing malice for known wrong doers, and retribution and vengeance and I love it, we need it…he will reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION, my sources tell me, he will do things to help the victims. Compensation etc.

Put a pin in that for a moment and slow your role.

POTUS Trump legitimately lost the election, not by much, but he did. We don’t want it to be so but it is. Fauci and Birx and the Task Force save Giroir, did their jobs.

He won legitimately, he well did, but not by enough to mitigate the tampering. The lockdowns hurt him enough that with the steal, his legitimate won was erased...had there been no pandemic, it would have been a blow-out...in January 2020 he was unstoppable, June 2020 he was not…August 2020 he was in trouble….due to lockdowns whether you wish to face it or not…the response (this was the job of Fauci and Birx et al. to ensure a terrible failed response to hurt him, he was commander in chief, he wore it) hurt him and he did win, but when all was said and done, he lost...and dont fool yourself, republicans steal votes too...it’s ONE party ...if he speaks out against the lockdowns and vaccine, he will landslide win...if not, Biden et al. will hurt him again. they can. He was hurt by lockdowns ALONE, now we have vaccine harms and deaths…do you want to chance that? him saying it was a success?

we had mothers and fathers turning up at ERs in USA with child in arms unresponsive, they said they were laid off, lockdowns caused employers to close, losing house, could not pay rent, violent to each other daily and on that day may have killed the child begging ER doctor for help…

in July 2020 our internals showed he was losing...there are things I cannot write here. and he did make it up...by October 2020…he is that good...I am saying he may just have won or just have lost by a little either side...was neck and neck night of election or him a bit over the top ahead…but the stolen votes made the difference...the lockdowns hurt him, had there been none it would have been impossible to steal...his win would have been too large….to find those votes…for the steal…the response made it easier to steal and they did. he may have legitimately won but the steal was within reach.

I love him, as the right person for what needs to be done now so he must get a 2nd shot….but now he must mea culpa and admit this COVID was a lie and catastrophic, the lockdowns hurt and never worked the Malone Bourla vaccine failed. 45 must stop praising the 2 greatest disasters in public health history.

It is time, it is time POTUS Trump stand up and stands with the public. And work to make them ‘whole’.

POTUS Trump lost the election because his own people were hurt by the lockdowns, the school closures, the business closures…on both sides….Americans hung themselves, children committed suicide due to lockdowns….they were scared and confused by the clown car show daily on the podium…

It is time to get over it and stop bull shitting yourself. Face the truth and demand that POTUS Trump stands up and admits the failures of the lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman mRNA technology gene-based vaccine. It failed day one, never worked, could have never worked. They all knew, like how all of them knew they were hosing Trump, screwing him with the PCR ‘process’ (it was never a diagnostic test) that was over-cycled and would say everything was positive and that it was used to ‘detect’ something that was released and circulating for several years prior to 2019…they used PCR to detect something they knew was circulating, benign, years priors, we were all largely immune, no vaccine needed, especially the Malone mRNA one that did not sterilize the virus…

COVID was never a pandemic and was never NOVEL…there was no pandemic. it was all a 100% lie…I have to be 100% straight forward. deaths only spiked after the vaccine roll-out and this is why I pound Malone and Bourla and Bancel and Sahin etc., and he Malone of all the malfeasants in the mRNA bull shit is the one parading on stages and he refuses to answer questions…he has lied and bull-shitted his way…and made money etc. he is a con fraud and I want him and all the other con frauds like Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. to enter legal settings under oath to be deposed to answer questions.

Trump lost, and I believe COVID was the ‘insurance’ spoken about by FBI if Russia hoax failed. COVID was always circulating and nefarious people, deepstate and agency people, decided to use it, to make its presence known with the fraud PCR…when it was always there…they created a fake pandemic out of nothing. They used it to topple Trump. They did. It is not that people did not vote for him, they just did not vote and did not vote for Biden…they just did not vote. The lockdowns and the insane clown car response frightened people. They lost family and friends to the lockdown lunacy.

No lockdown anywhere in the world has ever worked and did not work.

COVID surgical masks, cloth masks failed, all masks failed:

School closures failed:

The vaccine failed. Complete.

Natural immunity was always bullet-proof and life-long, robust over any COVID vaccine:

It is time for Trump to do the right thing. And stand by the people. And the actual reality of things.

MAGA, I support him and will work to re-elect Trump. I know what the beasts did to him in ways I cannot describe here.

Show me someone (left, right, independent, anyone, man with a penis and woman with a vagina) who checks the boxes 45 checks plus 1, I will vote for them. Good luck with that!