POTUS Trump will likely sign executive order removing trans (men who say they are women and have penises) soldiers from US military! IMO, a great move, woke insanity has ZERO place in a military; it
is a fighting machine, ONLY, not a place to socially engineer & play with your sexual deviancies & perversions and let us be clear, trans men like Bruce Jenner are sick perverts, sleaze IMO pedophiles
So, the legacy mainstream media going nuts with this planned executive order and I love it! How they report it makes you think with trans men gone, that the US military will need to shut down…WRONG, the US military will get stronger!
___
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
The first EO must be to assign a Praetorian Guard for President Trump to replace the SS. Already vetted and ready to roll the day before day one.
We should NEVER have gotten to this sad, sorry state. Most of the world has been laughing at the US for some time now - with reason! When a world-class nation cannot even recognize nor enforce the difference between a man and a woman, it's time to pull the plug.