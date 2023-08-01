POTUS Trump will win the republican primary and be nominated and WILL win the Presidency! 100%; the only way to stop him is to imprison him or kill him; latter I think they are trying, I am hoping
the Secret Service can protect our POTUS from the intentions of the NY AG and Miami deranged nutcase
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Dear God, Please protect President Trump.
Every election since 2000 has been rigged. The software that Clinton Curtis wrote to steal it for Bush in Florida has now improved and expanded around the world. Trump beat it because he broke the algorithm. You ever wonder why Hillary complained constantly of election fraud but never asked for a recount? She knew what they’d find. They will never make the same mistake again that they made in 2016. Kennedy and /or Trump would be glorious for our country but it’ll never happen unless we get rid of the machines or cheat more than the deep state.