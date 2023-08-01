Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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KLZ's avatar
KLZ
Aug 1, 2023

Dear God, Please protect President Trump.

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Matt's avatar
Matt
Aug 1, 2023

Every election since 2000 has been rigged. The software that Clinton Curtis wrote to steal it for Bush in Florida has now improved and expanded around the world. Trump beat it because he broke the algorithm. You ever wonder why Hillary complained constantly of election fraud but never asked for a recount? She knew what they’d find. They will never make the same mistake again that they made in 2016. Kennedy and /or Trump would be glorious for our country but it’ll never happen unless we get rid of the machines or cheat more than the deep state.

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