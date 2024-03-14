tell you, that is their sycophancy madness on display…I will tell you for I wish you to succeed…I want history to record you as a success I knew you were, are, and can be…I support you…they are lying to you for government jobs and fame and to get invited to a POTUS ball…I am not interested! Been there, done that….I have 5 balls hanging Sir and so I will use them to tell you, stop that crap, you are wrong, there was NO pandemic, and the lockdowns all over the world FAILED…there is not a study, no evidence that any lockdowns anywhere in the entire world worked to curb infection or deaths, NONE, not ONE!

There is no evidence anywhere that these Malone Bourla ineffective and deadly mRNA vaccines worked, none! Not one life was saved from these vaccines, and I challenge anyone out there to debate me and bring their evidence. Show me/us. The vaccines could not work. Mechanically. You could not get systemically circulating IgG vaccinal antibodies into the respiratory compartment where it was needed, up to the nasal mucosal lining. IgA (immunoglobulin A) (Sig A or secretory A) resides in the nasal mucosa, churned out by lymphocyte cells at the base of the nasal mucosal lining and it is what is needed to neutralize (prevent infection) the pathogen (respiratory) that lands in the nasopharyngeal passages where infection begins…long and short is that the mRNA vaccine COULD NOT work. The height of viral infection and transmission takes place way before the pathogen can make its way down the respiratory tract to the lower tract e.g. deeper inside the lungs etc. Before it can even come into contact with systemic (circulatory) IgG antibodies due to the vaccine…before there is viremia (virus entering the blood) and by that time, you are very sick. The blood (circulatory) compartment is separated from the respiratory where the antibodies are and were needed. The mRNA vaccine could not work. They knew it.

Moreover, these non-sterilizing vaccines could not stop infection or transmission. Did not. So, mRNA vaccine failed, and drives the vaccinated to become re-infected, drives to negative efficacy and effectiveness. And have caused massive deaths. Please urgently stop saying this that they worked, I worked for you at HHS and I support you and want you back as POTUS but I will not stand by as this misguided reckless unfounded statement is made repeatedly. It is wrong and those advising you or failing to inform you are lying to you. Sir, your legacy will not be good if you persist for history will lay the blame for the failure of COVID, the fraud of it on you. The failure of the vaccine. All aspects of it. You are being set up, it is time to stand up and speak the data and evidence and what happened as it happened. Call them out and let us work with you to hang them all who brought this fake fraud non-pandemic and the vaccine. We will work with courts, judges to get accountability and base our actions on their decisions. Up to the courts.

See my reviews of the body of evidence on lockdowns:

More Than 400 Studies on the Failure of Compulsory Covid Interventions (Lockdowns, Restrictions, Closures) ⋆ Brownstone Institute

Nearly all governments have attempted compulsory measures to control the virus, but no government can claim success. The research indicates that mask mandates, lockdowns, and school closures have had no discernible impact of virus trajectories.

Bendavid reported “in the framework of this analysis, there is no evidence that more restrictive nonpharmaceutical interventions (‘lockdowns’) contributed substantially to bending the curve of new cases in England, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, or the United States in early 2020.” We’ve known this for a very long time now but governments continue to double down, causing misery upon people with ramifications that will likely take decades or more to repair.

The benefits of the societal lockdowns and restrictions have been totally exaggerated and the harms to our societies and children have been severe: the harms to children, the undiagnosed illness that will result in excess mortality in years to come, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation in our young people, drug overdoses and suicides due to the lockdown policies, the crushing isolation due to the lockdowns, psychological harms, domestic and child abuse, sexual abuse of children, loss of jobs and businesses and the devastating impact, and the massive numbers of deaths resulting from the lockdowns that will impact heavily on women and minorities.

I invite you to read this link that has all the studies:

and here:

The Catastrophic Impact of Covid Forced Societal Lockdowns | AIER

and…

Hence, rather than the unvaccinated putting the vaccinated at risk, it was the vaccinated putting the unvaccinated at risk.

Here I summarized studies and reports that shed light on vaccine induced immunity against Covid. They highlighted the problems with vaccine mandates that are/were currently threatening the jobs of millions of people. They also show why children were not to get these deadly vaccines:

Extensive Efficacy Studies that Rebuke Vaccine Mandates ⋆ Brownstone Institute

