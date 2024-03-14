POTUS Trump, you are my man, I will go to war for you all day long & I do & there is no one on tap, no Republican or Democrat who can walk in your shoes but you are NOT Jesus & I won't war for you IF
you continue madness of shilling & boasting about OWS, the lockdown lunacy that killed or the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA gene injection; STOP it! STOP it! You are flat WRONG! If no one has stones to
tell you, that is their sycophancy madness on display…I will tell you for I wish you to succeed…I want history to record you as a success I knew you were, are, and can be…I support you…they are lying to you for government jobs and fame and to get invited to a POTUS ball…I am not interested! Been there, done that….I have 5 balls hanging Sir and so I will use them to tell you, stop that crap, you are wrong, there was NO pandemic, and the lockdowns all over the world FAILED…there is not a study, no evidence that any lockdowns anywhere in the entire world worked to curb infection or deaths, NONE, not ONE!
There is no evidence anywhere that these Malone Bourla ineffective and deadly mRNA vaccines worked, none! Not one life was saved from these vaccines, and I challenge anyone out there to debate me and bring their evidence. Show me/us. The vaccines could not work. Mechanically. You could not get systemically circulating IgG vaccinal antibodies into the respiratory compartment where it was needed, up to the nasal mucosal lining. IgA (immunoglobulin A) (Sig A or secretory A) resides in the nasal mucosa, churned out by lymphocyte cells at the base of the nasal mucosal lining and it is what is needed to neutralize (prevent infection) the pathogen (respiratory) that lands in the nasopharyngeal passages where infection begins…long and short is that the mRNA vaccine COULD NOT work. The height of viral infection and transmission takes place way before the pathogen can make its way down the respiratory tract to the lower tract e.g. deeper inside the lungs etc. Before it can even come into contact with systemic (circulatory) IgG antibodies due to the vaccine…before there is viremia (virus entering the blood) and by that time, you are very sick. The blood (circulatory) compartment is separated from the respiratory where the antibodies are and were needed. The mRNA vaccine could not work. They knew it.
Moreover, these non-sterilizing vaccines could not stop infection or transmission. Did not. So, mRNA vaccine failed, and drives the vaccinated to become re-infected, drives to negative efficacy and effectiveness. And have caused massive deaths. Please urgently stop saying this that they worked, I worked for you at HHS and I support you and want you back as POTUS but I will not stand by as this misguided reckless unfounded statement is made repeatedly. It is wrong and those advising you or failing to inform you are lying to you. Sir, your legacy will not be good if you persist for history will lay the blame for the failure of COVID, the fraud of it on you. The failure of the vaccine. All aspects of it. You are being set up, it is time to stand up and speak the data and evidence and what happened as it happened. Call them out and let us work with you to hang them all who brought this fake fraud non-pandemic and the vaccine. We will work with courts, judges to get accountability and base our actions on their decisions. Up to the courts.
See my reviews of the body of evidence on lockdowns, as you see, study by study, they all failed:
Nearly all governments have attempted compulsory measures to control the virus, but no government can claim success. The research indicates that mask mandates, lockdowns, and school closures have had no discernible impact of virus trajectories.
Bendavid reported “in the framework of this analysis, there is no evidence that more restrictive nonpharmaceutical interventions (‘lockdowns’) contributed substantially to bending the curve of new cases in England, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, or the United States in early 2020.” We’ve known this for a very long time now but governments continue to double down, causing misery upon people with ramifications that will likely take decades or more to repair.
The benefits of the societal lockdowns and restrictions have been totally exaggerated and the harms to our societies and children have been severe: the harms to children, the undiagnosed illness that will result in excess mortality in years to come, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation in our young people, drug overdoses and suicides due to the lockdown policies, the crushing isolation due to the lockdowns, psychological harms, domestic and child abuse, sexual abuse of children, loss of jobs and businesses and the devastating impact, and the massive numbers of deaths resulting from the lockdowns that will impact heavily on women and minorities.
POTUS Trump, in all my respects, I invite you to read this link that has all the studies:
and here:
and…
Hence, rather than the unvaccinated putting the vaccinated at risk, it was the vaccinated putting the unvaccinated at risk.
Here I summarized studies and reports that shed light on vaccine induced immunity against Covid. They highlighted the problems with vaccine mandates that are/were currently threatening the jobs of millions of people. They also show why children were not to get these deadly vaccines:
Extensive Efficacy Studies that Rebuke Vaccine Mandates ⋆ Brownstone Institute
Cui bona? What if? was there really a coronavirus, a COVID virus here? What really was released (intent or not, one release or multiple release clones??) that caused the serious respiratory symptoms (substack.com)
You speak for millions on this subject Dr. Alexander. Perhaps Trump fear to loose votes if he admit made mistake with the "vaccine". Biden propaganda machine would use it against him. Imagine to be in his shoes. He can't be this dumb, must know the shot is a screw up. Most Americans know it, even some democrats know, but politic is a tough dirty business.
I didn't write this article but it brings up some interesting points. My question is, was fauci and birx part of a conspiracy created during the Obama administration to unleash covid on Trump's presidency. Here's the srticle:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2024/03/it_was_anthony_faucis_fault.html
This morning, the headline read on the Liberty Daily: Covid “Vaccines” Unleashed a 12-Sigma Mass Death Event. While the headline may be true, the other part of the article was completely false. To wit, it was Donald Trump’s fault because he unleased Operation Warp Speed. Ethan Huff @ Natural News didn’t do his homework.
What really happened, according to the published record, is that we have Dr. Anthony Fauci’s first reference to the development timeline for potential vaccines against what was then widely referred to as the “novel coronavirus.” It came in an article published by a biotech industry news website Biocentury on January 22, 2020 -- one day after the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States.
But there is more documented history of the beginning of the “novel coronavirus.” The conditions of the initial problem were accurately presented in a timeline from an ABC News report: "How Coronavirus Got Started":
December 31, 2019: The World Health Organization says a mysterious pneumonia is sickening dozens in China
January 11, 2020: China reports its 1st novel coronavirus death
January 21, 2020: The CDC confirmed the 1st case of SARS-CoV2 in the United States
Further review of the related literature, from a January 22, 2020 Newsweek article on SARS-CoV2 entering the U.S., without any other information to go on, we appear to have the strategic decision: Dr. Fauci is quoted as saying, “NIAID was partnering with Moderna to develop an mRNA vaccine.”
So, to be clear and accurate, on the reported day after SARS-CoV2 “novel coronavirus” was found to have washed ashore in America, reportedly in old folks’ homes, why did the undisputed world leader in infectious diseases make the unilateral health care decision that an unproven and experimental mRNA “vaccine” would be the magic bullet for SARS-CoV2, later named COVID-19?
Restated, if the goal in January 2020 was to stop a potential pandemic of SARS-CoV2, why did Fauci choose experimental mRNA technologies and an uncertain or lengthy development timeline as the nation’s response? What did he know that the rest of the planet did not?
In analyzing Presidential Decisions at the Naval War College, of which I am a graduate, we learned that Presidents didn’t routinely make unilateral strategic decisions but were assisted by their staff in the strategic planning of the nation’s response to a crisis; by staff who were well versed in strategic thinking and experts in the topics under consideration. We also learned that in cases of failed Presidential policy decisions, Presidents oftentimes acted unilaterally or politically, and did not use or heed the expert opinions of their staffs.
Very early in the response to a potential pandemic of SARS-CoV2 or COVID-19, it appears that Fauci acted unilaterally or politically and in haste; that as the ultimate decision maker at the NIAID, he declared, “NIAID was partnering with Moderna to develop an mRNA vaccine.” Not that there would be studies to find a solution. Isn’t there something simple to combat this novel coronavirus?
There is nothing in the related, publicly-available literature to suggest that Fauci’s staff was involved in the strategic planning of the nation’s response to SARS-CoV2. The lack of reporting suggests the NIAID was removed from strategic planning for any official response to the pandemic. Dr. Fauci had made the decision the day after COVID came to America: NIAID was partnering with Moderna to develop an mRNA vaccine.
The known evidence suggests the NIAID staff wasn’t consulted and were unable to provide key additional and helpful information, such as, in the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) 2005 study which found that chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread. In hindsight, that may have been good information to know during strategic planning to respond to a potential coronavirus pandemic.
Was Fauci ignorant of or did Fauci purposely avoid consideration of the NIH study, one where his name appears as a contributor? It is hard to conceive that the world expert on infectious diseases was ignorant of the findings of the 2005 study that lists his name as a contributor. Of course, he will not recall. That would be a topic for a congressional investigation.
For clarification, the authors of that research reported: “…that chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-CoV infection of primate cells. These inhibitory effects are observed when the cells are treated with the drug either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both prophylactic and therapeutic advantage” and “concentrations of 10 μM completely abolished SARS-CoV infection” and “chloroquine can effectively reduce the establishment of infection and spread of SARS-CoV.”
Say what?
In a strategic planning exercise to consider what options would be available or best to respond to a pandemic, planners would be presented with options, that either an experimental and unproven strategy was the best demonstrated and available strategy or the findings of an NIH study which demonstrated there was an effective therapeutic treatment for a coronavirus.
Had Fauci and the NIAID staff conducted strategic planning on a potential pandemic approaching the shores of America, they would have likely determined that referencing their own study of 15 years, chloroquine and its milder derivative, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was a far better and immediately available therapeutic treatment for a coronavirus pandemic than an experimental, yet-to-be fully developed gene therapy.
So why did Fauci choose an experimental mRNA gene therapy which was granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) a year after the COVID-19 pandemic came to America but immediately available and effective therapeutics, specifically the off-label use of FDA-Approved HCQ (and ivermectin), was not considered an effective response to COVID-19 and was not even considered “available” under EUA? Congress and scientists are flipping and jerking around trying to figure that out.
World leaders sometimes make bad decisions. However, the unilateral decision of Fauci to have the NIAID partner with Moderna to develop an mRNA vaccine in response to the predictable COVID pandemic and not have the NIAID engage the FDA to grant EUA for the immediately available and effective off-label use of FDA-approved therapeutics that were already on pharmacy shelves has had devastating unintended consequences.
People can ignore the facts and blame the president all they want. But the decision to use an experimental, untested, and unapproved mRNA technology -- gene therapy -- condemned millions of innocents to die or suffer life-threatening side effects while the more rational decision to use inexpensive and effective therapeutics would have saved lives. There is no doubt if we had listened to President Trump on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, we would not have experienced a 12-Sigma Mass Death Event. We have Fauci, the CDC, NIAID, and the FDA to thank for that.