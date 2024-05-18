PUFF-Daddy's (Sean “Diddy” Combs) name and career is OVER as of this video, it is DONE! He is a FUCKING MONSTER! 2016 video here shows him shoving, dragging, kicking his girlfriend Cassie Ventura
It is over Puff, over! She should file charges on your bitch ass! you rap singers, you are always thugs, pure and simple! Was he NOT demonetized? Like Russel Brand, how come? who protected Diddy?
He is in trouble for if someone is down and you kick them, you can be charged with assault using a deadly weapon…I have heard from a prosecutor…
Exclusive: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seen physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN (yahoo.com)
I asked in prior substack how come Russel was CANCELLED and Diddy could go on with no money being cut, nothing…see here:
Why has P Diddy, Puff Daddy not YET been CANCELLED? Why has MeToo and feminists stayed silent? Why is the media treating him with kid gloves? Russell Brand was DEMONITIZED, cancelled, so why NOT Puff? (substack.com)
Luke 8:17 New Living Translation (NLT)
For all that is secret will eventually be brought into the open, and everything that is concealed will be brought to light and made known to all. 🙏🙏🙏
It is called black privilege.