He is in trouble for if someone is down and you kick them, you can be charged with assault using a deadly weapon…I have heard from a prosecutor…

Exclusive: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seen physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN (yahoo.com)

I asked in prior substack how come Russel was CANCELLED and Diddy could go on with no money being cut, nothing…see here:

Why has P Diddy, Puff Daddy not YET been CANCELLED? Why has MeToo and feminists stayed silent? Why is the media treating him with kid gloves? Russell Brand was DEMONITIZED, cancelled, so why NOT Puff? (substack.com)