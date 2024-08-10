Rafael Govea Romero, the suspect in Texas 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina's December 2023 murder; 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico; Kamala Harris & Biden & Obama & Mayorkas let him in & he killed
Romero, a 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, is accused of stalking the high school cheerleader and aspiring nurse before allegedly striking her over the head and stabbing her in the Edna
apartment that she shared with her mother; this is the legacy of Kamala Harris, this is what she and Biden and Obama did flooding us with 20 million some say 30 million unvetted illegals and among them killers, gang members, rapists…
POTUS Trump must seal the US border and mass deport, he said he would…so he MUST. We must hold him to this, day one! We must ensure our border agents get the support and tools and numbers needed to deal with these feral puerile barbarian medieval animals. These are people who we cannot save, must be put to death quickly. We take them out of civil society. Not even jail is good for them…
I agree most wholeheartedly. Trump is good to his word. We must be good to ours and elect him to Office.
To all the white crazy childless cat ladies out there who have their panties in a wad because of JD, this murderous regime will be your legacy if you vote for the Dems.