we have said over 4 years they the Task Force failed to say, and I was attacked/cancelled for; Redfield and Fauci now trying to re-write history as if they were not the architects of the COVID fake pandemic disaster! Fauci said the 6-foot social distancing rule was made up and even as it was wrong, he felt it was not his job to fix it or reverse it…can you understand that? Birx recently said she knew para the vaccine would not work as they said it would.

Now Trump must take the OFF-RAMP…he has a gift here as they try to inoculate themselves from retribution and justice, he must take the OFF-RAMP….they are fixing to hang the COVID disaster and vaccine deaths on him, he must take the OFF-RAMP and tell the nation he followed their advice and he did what they told him needed to be done ‘had’ the pandemic been true. He followed them as his scientific advisors.

Take the OFF-RAMP, POTUS Trump, take it!

Declare now that you were wrong to have listened to them, but you did, as they were the scientists. They were the experts. You are learning now from them that it failed, and you are shocked and saddened and you will do all you can do and will do, on election to fix this and reverse the wrongs. You are angry and feel that you and nation were misled. Wrongfully. That you will ensure they are all held accountable.

(100) Warning to POTUS Trump (45), they have begun to hang you out, you will be the ONLY person LEFT on the island of lockdowns & mRNA COVID vaccine works! Redfield interviewed with Fredo Cuomo & NOW says (substack.com)