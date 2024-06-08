Redfield & Fauci (and Francis Collins) 3 senior people in Trump's COVID Task Force especially Robert Redfield (former Director of CDC) just gave Trump OFF-RAMP; Trump MUST take it!
Take the OFF-RAMP 45, take it! Redfield said in Fredo Cuomo interview that lockdowns, school closures was over-reach, vaccine harmful, natural immunity was good, all the things
we have said over 4 years they the Task Force failed to say, and I was attacked/cancelled for; Redfield and Fauci now trying to re-write history as if they were not the architects of the COVID fake pandemic disaster! Fauci said the 6-foot social distancing rule was made up and even as it was wrong, he felt it was not his job to fix it or reverse it…can you understand that? Birx recently said she knew para the vaccine would not work as they said it would.
Now Trump must take the OFF-RAMP…he has a gift here as they try to inoculate themselves from retribution and justice, he must take the OFF-RAMP….they are fixing to hang the COVID disaster and vaccine deaths on him, he must take the OFF-RAMP and tell the nation he followed their advice and he did what they told him needed to be done ‘had’ the pandemic been true. He followed them as his scientific advisors.
Take the OFF-RAMP, POTUS Trump, take it!
Declare now that you were wrong to have listened to them, but you did, as they were the scientists. They were the experts. You are learning now from them that it failed, and you are shocked and saddened and you will do all you can do and will do, on election to fix this and reverse the wrongs. You are angry and feel that you and nation were misled. Wrongfully. That you will ensure they are all held accountable.
Correct. Exit the WHO, exit the U.N., and exit the WEF. To be mindful of staying in a free society, we should stay away from CBDCs and vaccine mandates and deport illegals.
P.S.: You should be aware by now that climate change is an awful hoax and something to be mindful and watchful of.
June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just ruled in favor of protecting individual human rights and bodily sovereignty of teachers and other staff of the Los Angeles School Unified District’s (LAUSD), reversing a lower court’s dismissal of their case against the LA County’s School District vaccine mandate for employees.
Announcing this huge win on behalf of their clients, Health Freedom Defense Fund issued a press release, stating that the case was won;
“On the merits, the majority ruled that the district court had misapplied the Supreme Court’s 1905 decision in Jacobson v. Massachusetts when it dismissed LAUSD’s lawsuit on grounds that the mandate was rationally related to a legitimate state interest. In Jacobson, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of a smallpox vaccination mandate because it related to “preventing the spread” of smallpox.
The majority, however, noted that HFDF had alleged in the lawsuit that the COVID jabs are not “traditional” vaccines because they do not prevent the spread of COVID-19 but only purport to mitigate COVID symptoms in the recipient. This, HFDF had alleged in its complaint, makes the COVID jab a medical treatment, not a vaccine.
The court recognized that mitigating symptoms rather than preventing the spread of disease “distinguishes Jacobson, thus presenting a different government interest.” Based on this reasoning, the majority disapproved the trial court’s contention that, even if the jabs do not prevent the spread, “Jacobson still dictates that the vaccine mandate is subject to, and survives, the rational basis test.”
The court held that “[t]his misapplies Jacobson,” which “did not involve a claim in which the compelled vaccine was ‘designed to reduce symptoms in the infected vaccine recipient rather than to prevent transmission and infection.”’ Jacobson does not, the majority concluded, extend to “forced medical treatment” for the benefit of the recipient.”
When HFDF asked the court to opine as to whether or not the CDC’s claim that the COVID-19 vaccines were ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?”
Legal Precedent for U.S. Citizens to Deny Medical Treatment
Per the HFDF press release, “Judge Collins wrote that the district court “further erred by failing to realize that [HFDF’s] allegations directly implicate a distinct and more recent line of Supreme Court authority” for the proposition that “a competent person has a constitutionally protected liberty interest in refusing unwanted medical treatment[.]” Citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Washington v. Glucksberg, Judge Collins noted that the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is “entirely consistent with this Nation’s history and constitutional traditions,” and that HFDF’s allegations in this case “are sufficient to invoke that fundamental right.”
The Kingston Report
A Legal Precedent is a LEGAL "Rule Of Law from God". It cannot be bought or suppressed.
A forced medical treatment which BionTech/Pfizer said should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015) and which targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023) - but what for?