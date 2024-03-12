Remember Alden et al. who warned us with this shocking study showing integration of mRNA (from Malone Bourla Sahin mRNA vaccine) into human DNA (reverse transcription via reverse transcriptase enzyme)
When you get chance, ask Malone when did he know this & what did he know? Ask him, maybe you will have better luck than me; also tell him to reference his writing properly, PLAGIARISM is rampant, NO?
‘Preclinical studies of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, showed reversible hepatic effects in animals that received the BNT162b2 injection. Furthermore, a recent study showed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of human cells. In this study, we investigated the effect of BNT162b2 on the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro. Huh7 cells were exposed to BNT162b2, and quantitative PCR was performed on RNA extracted from the cells. We detected high levels of BNT162b2 in Huh7 cells and changes in gene expression of long interspersed nuclear element-1 (LINE-1), which is an endogenous reverse transcriptase. Immunohistochemistry using antibody binding to LINE-1 open reading frame-1 RNA-binding protein (ORFp1) on Huh7 cells treated with BNT162b2 indicated increased nucleus distribution of LINE-1. PCR on genomic DNA of Huh7 cells exposed to BNT162b2 amplified the DNA sequence unique to BNT162b2.
Our results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution. We also show that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.’
Now ask Malone, why did he not warn Americans when the shots were being rolled out…he knew…why was he silent? how was his silence of benefit to people? as an investigative reporter I struggle to get answers from him, maybe you can. We used to talk lots but no more. I do not think he likes me anymore. I wonder why?
Find this stack, substack will not let us embed???
“The net effect is that the DNA of the “vaccinated” is irrevocably altered”’
The above statement is from the end of the first paragraph from the second screenshot. What more needs to be said, “humanity” was and from this point forward, will remain the “target” for all the Dr. Frankenstein’s of the world!
What was / what is the benefit of changing / altering “Human DNA”? I believe this is a perfect starting point and actually the only starting point now. Why alter human DNA? Why? And what else will be uncovered as time passes? This entire “human bioweapon experiment”, gone horribly wrong in millions, if not more people worldwide, has been deliberately executed for a specific purpose! For what reason I ask? What’s their purpose? What’s their ultimate goal? Only a handful of articles I’ve read from less than a handful of Doctors, have shed light on these main questions, I’ve been trying to find answers to. “TRANSHUMANISM” is one possible answer. And remember that Biden, on September 12 2022, signed an executive order removing “Informed Consent” which stood in the way of the merging of “Humans and Technology”!
Again, why! And why inject children? Children had near “zero.zero” chance of dying and of infecting anyone, never mind the fear mongering of grandma and grandpa! Altering human DNA on a massive scale doesn’t make any sense, so why? Is this the beginning of the end of mankind? Will cyborgs be the new species, eliminating humans? Is this why Biden or whoever signed an executive order in September 2022, removing all informed consent? These evil creatures know why which is exactly what is more important at this point to be asking / uncovering. All the “ZIPPER LIPS” will not shed light Dr Alexander, which is why I’m asking you to find out the most important question I have and humanity needs to know, and that is, why alter human DNA? Why?
“A coin has two sides as does science”.
Biologically experimenting on an entire human species, at this juncture, at any time is downright evil and at the highest level! Certainly, if there were any beneficial reasons to inject billions of shots, into millions of people arms, worldwide, the forces wouldn’t have had to deceive anyone! Instead they inflicted misery and death upon people worldwide! So I’ll ask once more, why?
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
Just published on the substack of Aussie17 > https://www.aussie17.com/p/scientists-stunned-by-first-proofs
- Scientists Stunned by First Proofs of Contaminated DNA getting absorbed into Human Cells
"These cells did not merely interact with the vaccines but absorbed them, incorporating foreign DNA into their very structure"
This is truly terrifying news.
There is now proof of integration of foreign DNA in human cells, and prof dr Sucharit BHAKDI explains the devastating consequences of this phenomenon in the short 5' clip.