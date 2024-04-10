Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.): will she follow through on her threat to force a vote to unseat Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.)? She has to, take him out, vacate, unseat him, Johnson is a traitor
let him take his money and send to the pump wearing cross-dressing Ukraine leader, not our tax payer money...this speaker Johnson IMO is worse than Paul 'traitor' Ryan and makes McCarthy blush
Greene unveiled a motion to vacate, the same procedural tool used in October to end former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) reign, just before the House went on a two-week recess.
Marjorie Taylor Greene drama builds for embattled Johnson (thehill.com)
Unfortunately, we can't afford to lose the House. Muslim Hakeem is on deck. No way is he worse
than traitor Paul Ryan. Anyway, it makes no difference, because they are all the same.
Most of the Congress members have their hands in big pharma’s pocket and are corrupt in some sense. MTG had stock in Pfizer during the plandemic. She was against the muzzles but because congress members weren’t “mandated” to get the jab then it was okay to sit on her hands for that part of the tyranny partaken by almost all of our government!! Rand Paul has had all the evidence to put Fauci away for life from the very beginning of the trial against Fauci, which by the way was given to him by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, but yet used that evidence to further his campaign to hold his seat longer. Both Kevin and Mike are Zionist pigs. The list goes on and on!!