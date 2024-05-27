I have no compassion or tolerance for this madness and this is what Obama and Biden have done and are doing. If Reagan was in power, he would have authorized the use of deadly force when border agents are physically attacked. I would second that.

Trump said he will use the military to deport them, he said he will close the border, and we will hold him to his word. I am not talking about those who commit crime, he said he will deport, mass deport the illegals.