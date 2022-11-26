Retired Canadian general receives standing ovation after fiery anti-woke speech, 'Can you imagine a military leader labeling half of his command as deplorables, fringe radicals and less-thans and then
expect them to fight as one?'
‘OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – After accepting a top award, a retired Canadian general received a standing ovation from senior military officers for giving a rousing speech blasting cancel culture, climate change policies, woke aspects of the armed forces, and leaders who “divide.”
The speech was made by retired Lt.-Gen. Michel Maisonneuve on November 9 in Ottawa at a gala event, at which he accepted the prestigious Vimy Award.'
During his speech, Maisonneuve, who is a 35-year Canadian Armed Forces veteran, was direct in his take on the current leadership of Canada under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, without directly naming people.
“Can you imagine a military leader labeling half of his command as deplorables, fringe radicals and less-thans and then expect them to fight as one?” Maisonneuve asked rhetorically.
“Today’s leaders must find a way to unite; not divide.”
Maisonneuve‘s statement seems to be a reference to a remark made by Trudeau during the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest – which featured noticeable support from active and retired members of the nation’s armed forces – in which the prime minister said that those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who hold “unacceptable views.”
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/retired-canadian-general-receives-standing-ovation-after-fiery-anti-woke-speech/?utm_source=daily-canada-2022-11-18&utm_medium=email
