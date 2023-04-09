Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
Apr 9, 2023Edited

With the high percentage of excess deaths and significant injuries in the vaxed and boosted, a more virulent variant seems like redundant overkill.

It would appear that the current situation where the majority is declining boosters should decrease the likelihood of a virulent variant emerging. This positive effect could be threatened by pressured or mandated annual or biannual covid shots.

If "covid" is all a lie, and the covid shots (countermeasures) are the disaster, why do we continue "testing" for covid with inaccurate and useless tools (tests made in China).

Remind people (who have poor diets and do not take care of themselves) that they will have 2 or 3 colds a year and should stay home to recover.

We still have to make Ivermectin and hydroychloroquine available over the counter. "Covid" should be treatable without a doctor.

The criminals in the DOD and the Deep State likely have more evil plans for us that we cannot possible anticipate.

I intend to continue avoiding crowds and all strangers and keep my unvaxed family and friends close. I will trust that my strong immune system that allowed me to survive a bad case of "covid" in mid-February 2020 will continue to protect me as I continue to protect it with a healthy diet, exercise, fresh air, and Vitamin D supplementation.

I will also avoid all doctors and hospitals to the greatest extent possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Stephanie's avatar
Stephanie
Apr 9, 2023

I am so disheartened by all of the infighting- every day we lose lives and witness maiming and injuries- every second is crucial to our cause and someone needs to take control of the situation or humanity is doomed! Waiting for a 2024 election that will be rigged is just wasting precious time and lives!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture