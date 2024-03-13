I for one will be listening to how Biden and 45 reacts to Kennedy Jr. This will be interesting. This could hurt both POTUS and you know what, if both can stand up there straight faced and say ‘safe and effective’ and want praise, then Kennedy Jr. has to be the one to school them then. All we want is admission of how fucked the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine was and what you going to do about it to make Americans ‘whole’ again.

We want the games, the lies, the shit to end.