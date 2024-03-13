Robert Kennedy Jr. has Biden & Trump by the nuts...why? one man has 2 POTUS in trouble at the same time because on that stage he can make 45 say that the vaccine is safe & effective when all of us
sitting watching will look on, even if (and I do) support 45 or even Biden, we will say 'come on, its one thing for me to pretend but I can't sit here listening to that shit, you are in la la land'
I for one will be listening to how Biden and 45 reacts to Kennedy Jr. This will be interesting. This could hurt both POTUS and you know what, if both can stand up there straight faced and say ‘safe and effective’ and want praise, then Kennedy Jr. has to be the one to school them then. All we want is admission of how fucked the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine was and what you going to do about it to make Americans ‘whole’ again.
We want the games, the lies, the shit to end.
There is not a snow ball’s chance in Hell that Biden, Trump and RFK Jr will stand and debate on a stage together.
RFK Jr is great on the vaccine issue and ending endless wars,but he's in favor of the continued bloodshed of over 63 million precious innocent defenseless helpless voiceless babies made in God's image,God will destroy this nation due to this. Wicked,evil. He's doesn't support free speech or the right to bear arms to defend our families our lives,that's a dangerous man who needs God annd limited government is best not more government like he would like and all politicians love, trust in Jesus Christ He idls Faithful and True, politicians are not,He is our Great God and Savior and hope. Titus 2:13, Psalm 33 12 Psalm 9 17 Psalm 2 Psalm 118:6-9 Jeremiah 17 5 John 3:16,John 14:6,Acts 5:29, Acts 16:30-31, Ephesians 2:8-9 Romans 5:1 Romans 6:23 2 Timothy 1:7 Titus 3:5 Philippians 3:20,4:13 Revelation 17:24, Revelation 19:11-20. Blessings