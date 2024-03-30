had a child out of wedlock…it is clear Malone uses writing to attack people personally, he is vindictive, malicious, and kind of a hissy sissy fit man…he seems fixated on people’s personal details…to slander them…and unless you re-read it you do not realize that he is doing that…he engaged in a personal attack on Ms. Shanahan. Why?

This substack by Malone was a suck-up ‘begging Kennedy for a future’ by Malone and a hit job drive-by slander on Ms. Shanahan. I am not big on Bobby Jr.’s pick but it is his to make and he did not help himself any IMO but again, it is his choice. Again, Ms. Shanahan may even be a better person than even I, may be fantastic, just IMO not in role of the important VP role needed now. What America faces now is unique, the challenges massive and transformational. I even think Trump for her desire to serve and capacity, should consider a position for Ms. Shanahan where her desire and want to do good and help America is put to use. I think do that, use people for good when they step forth.

But my point is that I find Malone’s writing about Ms. Shanahan to be very disrespectful, misogynistic, demeaning, and meant to smear her, make her look sub-optimal character wise, when this has zero to do with COVID. Malone always uses media, stack, Twitter etc. to attack people in under handed ways like this.

You have to re-read his stack words and you will see what I mean.

but wait, would we be told (if Ms. Shanahan sues him for slander etc. for the content is actually troubling what he wrote and the manner) that he Robert Malone, did not write the substack? hhhmmmm

the thing is that it is her EFFin business, if she had a child out of wedlock before she was married, what does that have to do with COVID??? under what circumstance would Malone need to write that for you the reader? why? he wrote in a way to sleaze her telling us what? that she was in his trash type world ‘knocked up’? little pion he is. he had no reason other than to give you salacious details to turn you off of Ms. Shanahan. I have found time and again he has issues with strong, rich, capable, powerful women. Once he feels that about them, he goes on the attack. Been my observation.

Maybe she rejected him…and he can’t help himself, it is how he thinks minute by minute, everyone is an enemy who does not suck up to him or praise him or give him money…he then decides to try to take your money by suing you…and that is why he sued and threatened to sue, so many. why did this short little con man punk had to write that? Did he beg Ms. Shanahan for money and she said no? it will be helpful to know this and he should have told us since he was in the spirit of telling us all of Ms. Shanahan’s personal details….

for that is all people like him do, in this COVID scam, most in this COVID scam are just money whores, its all a scam, COVID pandemic weas fake, a scam, the response was a scam, the vaccine was a scam, the Freedom Fighter response was a scam…and all, at each turn, hurt the public…now, today, if he Malone (or Freedom Fighter doctors and scientists) takes a shit now he/they ask you to defray the costs with your money…give them some money…these bitches can’t write shit without somewhere in it telling you about ‘costs’ and ‘defray costs’ and ‘high fees’….imagine that, they want to file a lawsuit for themselves, not for you, you did not ask them to, yet you got to pay the bill…and these bitches use a little, I know, I was in these groups, and then they pocket most, they are actually filing cases so you give money for them to enrich…and can’t wait to rush to write about it in their media to beg you for more, never touching the massive money they have taken in already…it’s insane what COVID is, a bunch of entitled freaks who cannot grasp the grift is over and they got too comfortable on the free money teats…so can’t get off of it. and doing all they could to keep the grift scam going. they are now making up stuff, creating crisis to get you to give more. it is so shameful.

Malone then wrote: ‘now has entered a “commitment” ceremony with a bit-coin tech entrepreneur named Jacob Strumwasser.’; now why would this con man need to tell us about Ms. Shanahan’s new relationship? How is that germane to the substack? It is like he is a telltale little gossipy man…God, like a pink pussy hat wearing man…This was his usual way of smear and slander and you got to know what you looking for…I do…I know how this puke writes…so you may not understand what he did here but many of us do…he literally wrote in a petty envious angry way to call her into ill refute, to make her look sullied…who the hell is he to tell us about the nature of their relationship? ‘a “commitment” ceremony with a bit-coin tech entrepreneur’…that is none of our business…nor his…it is so gossipy and childish, yet he does this all the time to hurt the image of the person he writes about…he just cannot stick to facts, he got to make it personal in a questionable way. Seriously, tell me now that you re-read this, does any of this have to do with his substack? Other than to feed you sleaze. By telling you she had a child same year she met Brin etc. was to tell you she was pregnant before marriage…do you see what I mean? what does that have to do with VP pick? we heard Malone is angry Bobby Jr. passed him over yet in what universe would he think he would be anyone’s VP pick?

each word that he chooses in his writing is to smear the person or make them look bad…telling us when Ms. Shanahan’s daughter was born and in same year as marriage is to cast aspersions on her…had nothing to do with the substack piece.

You do get that I have only but disdain for this con man…do you see it in my writing? When he goes on media and lies about me and others and attacks me and wants me to stop asking him questions about his deadly mRNA technology? Malone, I just got started.

Malone’s words:

‘So, why did he pick Nicole Shanahan? What would she bring to the role of Vice-president of the United States? Is this person qualified to be our President if the need arose? The answer is no. Although well educated in patent law, Nicole Shanahan has never held elected office, and has never governed.

Her recent personal life is fraught with drama. After meeting Google co-founder Sergey Brin at a yoga festival, they married in 2018 and have a daughter - also born in that same year. This couple divorced in 2022, and Ms. Shanahan has now has entered a “commitment” ceremony with a bit-coin tech entrepreneur named Jacob Strumwasser. Her hobbies include attending the Burning Man festival, yoga, surfing, paddle boarding, snowboarding, swimming, running, meditation and kite boarding.’

Do you see what I mean? Now should this lady not drop a lawsuit in this little bitch’s ass?

I had a discussion with a friend Jim Torma about the VP pick by Bobby Kennedy Jr. (Nicole Shanahan); my contention is that Bobby could not be wanting to win the election with the VP pick & this was (substack.com)