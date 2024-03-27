In my listening of the speech by Shanahan, it is clear that ‘America’ is not the priority. Never once was America mentioned in any endearing manner.

Again, Ms. Shanahan is likely many good things but as a choice as VP with potential to sit in the POTUS seat God forbid something untoward happens to Kennedy Jr., is a non-starter. This type of pick is matched only but the pick of ‘ZERO primary votes’ Kamala Harris as VP (VP ‘giggles and cackles’)…though we realize today that this was strategic to ensure that because she, Kamala, is so disliked even by democrats, the democrats will never move to 25th Biden…Biden played a boss hand here…it is called ‘insurance’

1)Malone’s statement on Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s VP pick and up to this point, I agree in large part:

‘So Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has made his VP pick. A pick that has left many of us shaking our heads in disbelief. Cries of anguish on social media basically come down to “We thought he was on our side!”

So, why did he pick Nicole Shanahan? What would she bring to the role of Vice-president of the United States? Is this person qualified to be our President if the need arose? The answer is no. Although well educated in patent law, Nicole Shanahan has never held elected office, and has never governed.

Her recent personal life is fraught with drama. After meeting Google co-founder Sergey Brin at a yoga festival, they married in 2018 and have a daughter - also born in that same year. This couple divorced in 2022, and Ms. Shanahan has now has entered a “commitment” ceremony with a bit-coin tech entrepreneur named Jacob Strumwasser. Her hobbies include attending the Burning Man festival, yoga, surfing, paddle boarding, snowboarding, swimming, running, meditation and kite boarding.

Shanahan is a Stanford and WTO trained patent attorney, who had a successful business that was sold in 2020.

Shanahan is now the president of Bia-Echo, a private foundation that funds programs related to women's “reproductive longevity, criminal justice reform, and the environment”. Bia-Echo’s home page includes the following passage:

“Rising temperatures around the globe have created an urgent threat to life on earth, from extreme weather to endangered coastal communities. The impending environmental crisis requires inventive solutions to preserve the livability of the planet for the future.”

Until fairly recently - she described herself as a 100% progressive, and the positions taken by her foundation Bia-Echo reflect a progressive viewpoint.’

2)Jim Torma’s position on Bobby Kennedy Jr.’s VP pick:

‘My take on the Vice President position.

Nicole Shanahan is very much on the radical side of the Dems and complicit in the COVID 19 rollout. She is lethal in her very transhumanist agenda. Transgenderism is the portal into transhumanism.

RFK JR appeals to the old soft Democrats and Shanahan appeals to the Squad side of the Dems. Kennedy is building a bridge between the two extremes of the Democrat Party. RFK JR is running a POPULIST Democrat FJB campaign. I think the Shanahan selection will resonate with the BLM ANTIFA TRANTIFA crowd. Nicole is meant for optics and transhumanism as her tech background is the evidence.

The choosing of Nicole Shanahan is very strategic as it makes the ticket a man-woman ticket. Trump has a difficult task ahead now because he has to make a choice, will he choose a woman or a man. The optics of a man on a woman on the debate stage is a very tough nut to crack. All of a sudden it's man on woman, which is not going to play well to the female voter.

So does Trump choose a strong woman say like a Tulsa Gabbard who obviously left the Democrat party but is now in full alignment with Trump's policies and in full alignment with family, country and God.

If Trump chooses a man the optics of that debate will be very, very poor for the Republican Party, especially since Nicole has the ability to speak and again I repeat she attracts the squad side of the Democratic Party, the radical side the BLM side the ANTIFA side the TRANTIFA side the trans-humanist TECH side. That's what she represents but that is what would be up against a man. This should get very interesting because now you have a populist right-winger and you have a populist left-winger up against each other. Did Bobby Kennedy make this move to force Trump's hand or did he make this move to crush Trump if he chooses a man as his VP?

Imagine somebody like Tulsi up against a Nicole Shanahan who may be a patent and tech lawyer but also has never been in the military like Tulsi Gabbard has. Tulsa Gabbard is a soldier. That is a massive edge that she has over Nicole and the other massive edge is she is highly intelligent, articulate and could run the country. It would also show that trump is not divisive, partisan or sexist for choosing somebody who's an ex-Democrat. Tulsi Gabbard represents the working class as she came to be a soldier and remember, Tulsi Gabbard represents the working class and Nicole Shanahan represents the globalist billionaires bent on global control.

Notice in Shanahan's speech that she called it this land, she did not call it America, she called it this land that needs help and healing which is code for climate hysteria for climate terrorism. Not once did she talk about family, children, God and America in the American way, she spoke of it as it's a piece of land for everybody to have and that I fear, is with all the illegals as well. Time to make some serious decisions about tactics to win.

Let's not forget that Tulsi went against Clinton and against the administrative state and left the Democrat party that is now turned into a Marxist Bolshevik style organization. Couldn't have a better match up if you tried. What is in your tea leaves? PS: Kari Christy Marjorie need to be where they are to fortify the House and Senate.,’