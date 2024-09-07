Roger Sterling, a substack subscriber, exceptional words always, shared this in response to my questions on the 14 year old shooter Colt Gray's (Georgia school shooter) father Colin Gray, also charged
Roger: 'I hope that folks like yourself have a Plan B as you'll be a target for thought crimes. Again, a pretty bleak picture...Implement the Cloward–Piven strategy on the regime'; your thoughts?
Hello and thanks for a very good piece. Unfortunately, we have become a wicked people on a global basis. The cancer of Marxism (inspired by Satan) has metastasized and is becoming terminal. Thus, the increase of the evil you described within your column. The problem is it is only going to get worse. I have observed that once a trend is started it goes longer and deeper than one expects. For instance, I am of the opinion that we will see coordinated terrorist strikes on a national basis before the election. To the Left, DJT can not become president. It will have been facilitated by the Deep State to shut down both the election and to usher in more control over a petrified populace. Yeah...I know...sounds crazy (but plausible). Even if nothing happens, I fear that the Marxists will win in 2024 and with it the end of the US way of life (to me the fix is in). The justice system will become the Gestapo and all organs of government will be weaponized. I hope that folks like yourself have a Plan B as you'll be a target for thought crimes. Again, a pretty bleak picture... So what is one to do? Hope for the best but prepare for the worst. Redouble your efforts to avoid this horror - become and remain the Happy Warrior. Otherwise, we as Americans will be balkanized - so find likeminded people and figure ways to throw wrenches into the machine. Implement the Cloward–Piven strategy on the regime. And get right with God. OK....I'm getting off the soapbox. Pax
Disturbing revelations about the mindset of the Biden-Harris Administration's policy as expressed by their U.S. delegates to the UN, as reported today in Life Site News:
"Delegates from the U.S., along with the EU and numerous other countries, have supported exceptions to a draft United Nations treaty on the criminalization of child pornography, allowing material which does not involve a “real child,” is AI-generated, or created within a “consensual relationship” and kept for “private use” to go unprosecuted."
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/shocking-bidens-un-reps-accused-of-pushing-child-prn-whats-happening/
I can understand where he is coming from. There always seems to be a "surprise" for all of us when something happens in society that throws us off-balance; whether it be a terrorist attack, a new war, a new school shooting, etc.. We cannot fathom the extent some people will go, because we are not psychopaths, nor evil, so we are surprised. Instead, I am of the mind now to expect the unexpected, not that I know what is going to happen, but rather, when it does happen, I am not surprised. It allows you to analyze a situation a little more clearly. And I am doing the same thing as Roger, being prepared and surrounding myself with like minded individuals and doing our best to talk about issues, plant seeds of doubt in those who have not woken up yet, and never, never, never give up. Turning the tide takes time; I realized this during Covid. And it's not on our time either, but it's in God's time. The other fact I noticed is that people need to have their own epiphanies. And I am using the plural form here on purpose, because one epiphany is usually the first of many to follow. There are more and more folks seeing what is really in front of them now. You cannot unsee what suddenly you see. We need to keep contributing as we are and changing our future. And this change will be lasting because it is not fear-based or oppressive. Take responsibility for your/our future.; keep working; and I don't say this lightly (but I have realized that there truly is something larger at play, that evil is among us because I have no other way of justifying what I am seeing) God is with us.