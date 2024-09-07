Roger Sterling

just now

Hello and thanks for a very good piece. Unfortunately, we have become a wicked people on a global basis. The cancer of Marxism (inspired by Satan) has metastasized and is becoming terminal. Thus, the increase of the evil you described within your column. The problem is it is only going to get worse. I have observed that once a trend is started it goes longer and deeper than one expects. For instance, I am of the opinion that we will see coordinated terrorist strikes on a national basis before the election. To the Left, DJT can not become president. It will have been facilitated by the Deep State to shut down both the election and to usher in more control over a petrified populace. Yeah...I know...sounds crazy (but plausible). Even if nothing happens, I fear that the Marxists will win in 2024 and with it the end of the US way of life (to me the fix is in). The justice system will become the Gestapo and all organs of government will be weaponized. I hope that folks like yourself have a Plan B as you'll be a target for thought crimes. Again, a pretty bleak picture... So what is one to do? Hope for the best but prepare for the worst. Redouble your efforts to avoid this horror - become and remain the Happy Warrior. Otherwise, we as Americans will be balkanized - so find likeminded people and figure ways to throw wrenches into the machine. Implement the Cloward–Piven strategy on the regime. And get right with God. OK....I'm getting off the soapbox. Pax

