RSV: A GUIDE TO THE PREVENTION OF RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS (RSV) INFECTION (applicable for influenza also and COVID virus)
We need any guidance we can get for informed decision making; see FLCCC on RSV
Dear Readers,
I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.
First, The Wellness Company.
I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.
I also provide scientific support to The UNITY Project out of California. I support this tremendous initiative with some fine colleagues who have been warriors in the fight against all the wrongs in COVID. The UNITY Project aligns with my core values for it is very fierce in its fight to protect children from the danger of the largely safety untested COVID gene injection (The Unity Project Formed by Concerned Parents to Coordinate Opposition to California's K-12 COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate).
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Used these guidelines in my family as several came down with one or the other of the trifecta of probable viruses. My husband and I doubled down on the nutraceuticals and use PI nose spray. We never got sick. If you don't want to mix your own you can purchase Epothex Povidone Iodine Nasal spray 0.6% on Amazon for $19. Gargling with the recommended mouthwashes also important. Especially after the PI nose spray to rinse that out. There is also a a hydrogen peroxide nasal spray -"Nasal plumber" cold and flu defense on Amazon for those who are allergic to iodine.
After much digging, I have generated what I believe is a reasonable first approximation that is a close fit to the various suggested regimes and matches quite closely to the table here.
These are for daily dosing that I believe to be superior for immune function as the half life of the Vitamin-D3 is so short and this primary form is of importance for supporting the endothelium and for paracrine and autocrine signalling in endothelial and immune cells.
The default Dose(ug) = Weight(kg) * BMI / 8
The default Dose(IU) = Weight(kg) * BMI * 5
The default Dose(IU) ≈ Weight(lb) * BMI * 9 / 4
The default Dose(ug) = Weight(kg)2 / Height(m)2 / 8
The default Dose(IU) ≈ Weight(lb)2 / Height(in)2 * 1600
I have generated a chart at the link below that people are free to do with as they wish. I will link to the FLCCC table as well.
https://cholecalciferol.miraheze.org/wiki/Kalle_Pihlajasaari