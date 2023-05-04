Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

May 4, 2023

Lots of questions about this drone. How was it deployed in Russia? Who was behind it?

Yes, clearly the "neocons" and the fake Biden admin. are behind this, because they want war. They want to precipitate a nuclear war so they can institute their plan to destroy the USA as we know it.

Who is our enemy? The deep state, the US State Dept., the illegitimate Biden regime, are the enemies of the people, along with the legacy media who propagandize the people instead of informing them.

Otherwise, Americans would know that the traitors in DC have been supporting a corrupt nazi regime in Ukraine, that was installed by the coup in 2014 led by the Obama state dept.

May 4, 2023

GLNPs in food weren’t working fast enough so they conned 5.5 billion people into being directly injected with it. Still, apart from the wave of deaths and harm they’ll have to wait 3 to 5yrs for the full effect. In the meantime why not provoke a nuclear war to move things along? The pandemic wasn’t about containing the covid-19 coronavirus. It was about containing the human virus.

