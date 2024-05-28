have no clue what they are doing in Canada in terms of public health and despite the IVY University types like University of Toronto, Queens, Western, McGill etc. medical schools, that these are really putting out morons and idiots? I think so. And again, we see in Canada, Ontario as an example, 80 to 90% of all COVID deaths (SARS-2) happened in nursing homes, that was like KILLING FIELDS of Cambodia (Kampuchea Khmer Rouge). What is it about the KILLING FIELDS of medical care in Canada? Ontario? Toronto?