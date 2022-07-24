We need to know which pharmaceutical CEOs, was it Moderna’s, Pfzier’s, which others, knew of the dangers of lipid nano-particles and that delivery system, and yet still developed this fraud COVID injection around that platform? Which? We need investigations for we need serious accountability, including jail time if malfeasance is shown with proper public inquiries.

Nanoparticles have a negative impact on various organs, including the reproductive system. They also can induce abortion in women, reduce fetal growth and development, and can damage the reproductive system and sperm morphology in men. In some cases, it has been observed that despite the modification of nanoparticles in composition, concentration, and method of administration, there is still damage to the reproductive organs.

‘Several nanocarrier systems are frequently used in modern pharmaceutical therapies. Within this study a potential toxicity risk of all nanoscaled drug delivery systems was found. An accumulation of several structurally different nanocarriers but not of soluble polymers was detected in rodent ovaries after intravenous (i.v.) administration. Studies in different mouse species and Wistar rats were conducted and a high local accumulation of nanoparticles, nanocapsules and nanoemulsions in specific locations of the ovaries was found in all animals. We characterised the enrichment by in vivo and ex vivo multispectral fluorescence imaging and confocal laser scanning microscopy. The findings of this study emphasise the role of early and comprehensive in vivo studies in pharmaceutical research. Nanocarrier accumulation in the ovaries may also comprise an important toxicity issue in humans but the results might as well open a new field of targeted ovarian therapies.’

Potential adverse effects of nanoparticles on the reproductive system