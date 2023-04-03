Scotland: 'Deaths involving coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland'; look at the updated excel data file I embed below, it shows you not one (zero), that is '0' persons under 19 (let us say 'kids') died
who had NO pre-existing conditions; yes, you read that correctly, ALL children who died were very sick in some manner, would have died ABSENT of COVID; same data in US, UK, Sweden, Germany etc.
First, it was all a lie, all of it, from the nature of the virus, the lockdowns, school closures, masks, the origins, the release, the gene injections, all of it. All!
SOURCE:
https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/covid19stats?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
How do you like dem there apples? I guess the media does not tell you this data, the putrid fecal, bottom-dweller, low-life, vapid, corrupted, conflicted US and Canadian legacy media, I guess not. Just constantly, ‘it is time to give your child the COVID shot’.
Parents, how many ways do I say it, no healthy child, none, needs these deadly shots, not one! Children bring statistical zero if not zero risk of severe outcome or death from COVID.
Steve Wenger says he began struggling to walk in May 2021, seven days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
He eventually became paralyzed from the waist down and had to go to the hospital. His arms became so weak he couldn’t pick up a glass of water. In clinical notes, his doctor at Mayo Clinic referred to an autoimmune disorder called chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) saying it was “triggered by COVID vaccination.”It’s almost impossible to sue a vaccine company for a COVID vaccine injury, due to liability protections under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, or PREP Act. Congress deemed these protections necessary years ago in order to “ensure that potentially life-saving countermeasures will be efficiently developed, deployed, and administered,” nstead of filing a lawsuit, people injured by a COVID vaccine can seek government compensation through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, or CICP. Wenger says he filed his claim in October 2021. A year and a half later, he’s still waiting to hear back about whether he’s eligible.
Wenger isn’t alone in the waiting process. His claim is one of more than 8,000 others alleging injury or death from the COVID-19 vaccine. Zero such claims have been compensated as of March 1. Twenty-one have been determined eligible for compensation, but not paid. Three hundred have been denied as of March 29.
Wenger says he believes his claim should be an “absolute slam dunk approval,” based on the government’s own data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is monitoring post-vaccination reports of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder that sometimes causes paralysis and experts believe is related to CIDP. One recent analysis of government data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association identified 295 reports of GBS following COVID vaccination and concluded the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was associated with an increased risk of GBS. this was news today on KOMO
thanks to Dr. Paul again for getting the info everyone needs. i only hope more will wake up to this. our own gov. agencies need to be burned to the ground. most of congress dismantled and we need tribunals. for all involved including the dr and hospitals who were in on this crap.