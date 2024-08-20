Senator Johnson:

'The challenge that President Trump has – he's not really running against Kamala Harris,' Johnson said. 'He's running against some body the media has put on a pedestal and basically proclaimed the new messiah.'

What Senator Johnson said here is the absolute truth and I applaud him, he has the stones to say it! He really is talking about Obama.

Yet I wrote this yesterday and my core thesis is/was Trump is running against Obama who has defeated him and can again, he is not running against Kamala, it’s Obama and Obama uses all dirty dangerous tactics to win…Trump’s campaign team must remove it’s head from up their own asses for they are hurting and damaging his re-election and will devastate America if Trump loses….we will not forget them, by name, we will name and shame them and make them famous if Trump loses, a for certain victory, we will tell all who these inept so called ‘campaign people’ are for I argue they are subverting him:

I admit, I am hyper-MAGA! Word in DC when I was at HHS in meetings was this guy Dr. Alexander will come cut the White House lawn! Let's discuss: Trump is running AGAINST Obama & he never did (substack.com)

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)