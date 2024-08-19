votes). Obama thus served his 3rd term. Now again, I want you to get off the floor and stop pulling hair out of your head and stop screaming and put down the laptop and do not throw it out of the window…hear me out! if Obama defeated 45 in 2020 via Biden, he can do it again in 2024 running Harris. Obama is running Harris’s campaign. What do you think Obama and Susan Rice and Valerie Jarrett were doing in Washington DC the last 4 years? They were preparing for this moment again, to run against Trump. Which POTUS leaves office and sets up shop in DC like Obama did? Obama’s house is 2 miles from the White House and focuses on one thing, how to stop Trump and how to transform USA into a radical islamic enclave. How to make it ‘Iran’. How to destroy it to 3rd world standards to match his brothers in Yemen, Kenya, Somalia etc. Obsessed with Trump!

I may lose some of you here, you may not agree, but that is ok, we can share and provoke thought, thoughtful debate, even contentious, to best devise what a vision for America looks like going forward and who is best able to lead it and I don’t cup balls, this is not a favoritism stack or asking for jobs or taking sides issue. I want 45 to win as much or more than you…we want Trump to win! We need Trump to win!

Thing is, Trump never went head-to-head against Obama, yet Obama has defeated Trump (no doubt using shady corrupt practices too) behind the scenes by orchestrating behind the scenes.

Fact is that Obama remains with Paul ‘eunuch Benedict Arnold’ Ryan, 2 of the most dangerous people ever to touch US Government and Obama sought to turn US into a radical islamist enclave.

I have to say it the way I think it is. Obama can defeat Trump in 2024 via Harris and serve his 4th term, and if all goes UNWELL, and Harris wins re-election, Obama will serve his 5th term.

Obama may well defeat Trump with his ‘hope and change’ and ‘joy’ AGAIN, in this coming 2024 POTUS election.

Obama beat Trump in 2020 and can beat Trump again. The election was always and remains between Trump and Obama.

The most important speeches at the DNC this week are not Biden’s or Harris’s; no, it is Barak Obama’s and Michele Obama’s and Harris can bomb, and she will still do fine. But she will not bomb because Obama is writing her speech.

Again, Trump is running against Obama, and Obama remains a formidable foe. Here how insane it is. The polls are dead even, yet you have had a demented Biden (non compos mentis), hidden for 4 years, and a catastrophic Harris (rape and killings in US due to her breaching of the US border with illegals) where they both enacted devastating policies. She is running against herself, inept as she is, decrying the existing policies of elevated inflation, catastrophic failed economy, deadly border, high food prices yet it is she who put those policies in place. And 45 cannot put enough distance yet between him and her. She is actually campaigning against herself and in some instances, WINNING.

HOUSTON, we have a problem! America will circle the drain if she wins and she can. She has media, academia, Hollywood, RINOs, democrats, deepstate cabal etc. on her side. Trump rides alone yet with us…we the people…many around him are cupping balls and ass suckers…money whores seeking jobs and ambassadorships….Trump is riding ahead, and we must support him. Obama is capable of stealing this, AGAIN…be warned and we must double down and triple down. Trump is the only option. Our nation is going to hell. I love Trump and I stand behind him strongly and can say he is a great man, loves his nation, flag, anthem etc. and when we raise questions it is not against Trump but against his stupid inept surrogates…against his campaign who are blowing it!

Now, you MUST fire Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles!

It is not too late for POTUS Trump to re-strategize beginning by firing his 2 campaign managers. A must, the optics are that 2 white men represent the Republican party. In 2024. That no woman was capable. Not even a minority. Many people will see this as two white entitled males ganging up on a female of color, regardless of if she is dumb as a box of rocks. Or has a proven devastating deadly track record in California and VPOTUS. Perception is EVERYTHING. Perception is REALITY. While this is not what Trump and VP JD has set out to do, they cannot ignore the optics of the messaging that is being visualized. The left is using it shrewdly and superbly.

Things must change if we are to win. To focus on the undecideds, the swing voter in those special 7 states.

Stop talking about stolen elections, stop insulting, focus, be tight, disciplined. Focus on unity. And is it time for President Trump to seriously consider a woman as his VP now, there is time. If he can reach there, he can also consider a woman of color. We have to nullify all the games and gimmicks they play.

As disastrous as what I am saying sounds (meaning Obama has his catastrophic claws on the nation still), this is war and we not cupping balls here. We want to win. Vance isa good man, I like him as many here, but the timing is off for him. He is young and will have another chance but not now! The stakes are too high for America, it is bigger than Trump or anyone and anyone’s ‘like’ of Vance. Trump needs to win, and we must play that way. Currently we are not!

This is my opinion.

