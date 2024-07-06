Set aside the deep ORANGE spray tan Biden got today to make him look younger for he told us how clueless he was by slamming the SCOTUS immunity decision re Trump
What does Biden not grasp that ruling saves him & his actions as POTUS & may even protect his misdeeds as VPOTUS; not sure about actions 'outside official duties' with Burisma & Hunter; Bobulinski?
Are these people that deranged and hateful of 45 to send Biden out looking like a fool, that they cannot see that some of the ruling protects Biden himself? Biden and Hunter and all of them should kneel down and pray tonight and thank God that this ruling partly saved them, Obama too…but they came for 45’s men, so must 45 go for their men e.g. Eric Holder, Mayorkas et al…test them in court and jail them if courts find guilt…investigate Biden for his activities with Hunter ‘outside’ of official business….the ruling does not offer him protection there…if I were Biden I would shut up. Howe could he if he was mentally of sound mind, say with a straight face that para ‘no man is above the law’….he therefore must have serious memory issues to not understand if that was the yardstick, he would be facing 500 years in prison.
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication.
The Cabal that runs this country doesn't care one iota about "immunity" because they know two things: (1) they are ABOVE the law and, (2) they OWN all key courts and judges. Thus, they need no "protection".
One more thing: Why is it that the filthy crimes that these people commit are referred to as "misdeeds" whereas you or I commit "CRIMES" if we so much as go over the speed limit? This applies to the crooks on Wall Street, financial institutions, government offices, etc. "Misdeeds" my arse! Crimes !!! For which they should be held accountable and face Lady Justice.
All the criminal members of the Biden family are CIA assets because they would all be locked up forever if they choose to prosecute them. Biden it therefore the perfect puppet for the military industrial complex who script every word he says. They are clinging on to their asset for dear life but once he is no longer useful he will likely be suicided.