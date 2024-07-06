Are these people that deranged and hateful of 45 to send Biden out looking like a fool, that they cannot see that some of the ruling protects Biden himself? Biden and Hunter and all of them should kneel down and pray tonight and thank God that this ruling partly saved them, Obama too…but they came for 45’s men, so must 45 go for their men e.g. Eric Holder, Mayorkas et al…test them in court and jail them if courts find guilt…investigate Biden for his activities with Hunter ‘outside’ of official business….the ruling does not offer him protection there…if I were Biden I would shut up. Howe could he if he was mentally of sound mind, say with a straight face that para ‘no man is above the law’….he therefore must have serious memory issues to not understand if that was the yardstick, he would be facing 500 years in prison.

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092