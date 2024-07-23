SHOCK POLL: HARRIS LEADS TRUMP; I warn Republicans, do not think this will be a shoo in for POTUS Trump (45), whether poll is valid or not, this election WILL be close; WAKE UP! DO NOT GET COMPLACENT!
DEMOCRATS will do all to win, legal, illegal, shady, all; they know how to WIN! so we must focus & double down & understand jail, money etc. is on the line for democrats (& some republicans)
Exclusive-Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds (yahoo.com)
Do not celebrate, we have lots of work to do to get back the White House and our fight has to be to take house and senate too…to give 45 a clean slate to do what needs to be done!
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Standard staged polls! Before yesterday Harris was disliked more than Trump and that’s flipped in 24 hrs 😂😂. Don’t think so.
Someone's paid a lot of money for that poll. It'll breath life into her election campaign like ventilators breathed life into covid patients.