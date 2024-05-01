'Shock video: Jewish girl at UCLA bludgeoned into unconsciousness Suffers concussion, unable to recognize her family when she initially woke'; the girl was surrounded by five people wearing keffiyehs
and bludgeoned in the head while they stomped on her Israeli flag. The girl reportedly lost consciousness and her body went limp. She was sent to the Emergency Room....IMO, time to shoot them
Shock video: Jewish girl at UCLA bludgeoned into unconsciousness | WND | by Around the Web
JUST IN: Jewish girl at UCLA sent to the ER after being beaten unconscious by pro-Palestine protesters.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The incident reportedly happened at Dickerson Plaza.
According to ‘ThatKoreanJew’ on IG who is a medical student at UCLA, the girl was surrounded by 5 people.
She suffered a concussion and was unable to recognize her family when she initially woke up.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
do we praise these 5 who beat this Jewish girl near to death? for their cause? no, I say shoot the
These are NOT legal protests, and these are NOT students - they are an organized group of paid insurgents working to divide and destroy America, paid for by the satanist Soros and others.
Violence of any kind is NOT legal, but these bastards have NO QUALMS about killing others, they do NOT abide by the law, they are LAWLESS.
Yes, lethal force must be used to stop these TERRORISTS. LETHAL FORCE!