Should POTUS Trump use military e.g. relax Posse Commitatus Act, to handle riots, deadly protests, round up illegals etc. on US soil? I say YES! YES he should use this tool to school ANTIFA & BLM
gangs terrorizing USA etc., yes yes yes and ensure they have orders to shoot to kill with proper ammunition especially if attacked; can the US military disobey? Can they tell Trump NO? What can he do?
‘I Think Things Are Going to Be Bad, Really Bad’: The US Military Debates Possible Deployment on US Soil Under Trump
Trump has said he wants to use active duty U.S. troops to quell protests and round up immigrants. Will the military comply?
The traitors and communist rot are at the top of the military. Disobedience of the COC orders is treason and must be treated as such. As an example, Milley should have dispatched on the spot or sent to Gitmo to await military tribunal. American citizens need accountability on the many heinous crimes perpetuated against them. Immediate and swift justice must happen on January 20th.
I would agree with your suggestion EXCEPT for one real, ugly possibility:
With lawless Fat Rats running government, what begins as "temporary" or "a relaxation" or "applicable only for illegals", often turns into the start down a slippery slope. Thus, "temporary" becomes *permanent*; "a relaxation" widens in scope; "applicable only to illegals" spreads to all Americans.
One example is when Nixon in 1971 took the dollar off the gold standard. That was supposed to be "temporary". It remains in force to this day (54 years and counting) -- which is how the Central Bank Cabal has raped and pillaged the US to the point we are in today ($$$tens of trillions in debt).
So be careful. The idea is good, but in the hands of filthy criminals it can go South very fast.