too much crime in the islands, but I know there are places one can go to…where a Christian conservative libertarian alpha heterosexual carnivore nation loving, flag loving, police loving, constitution loving, borders loving, peace loving, faith loving, military loving, law and order loving, justice loving off-white, let’s say ‘brown’ man can be…I am ‘kind of’ white…but I like my brown-ness and if I were black would love that too…if I were anything I would love that…I just need sunlight on my face and breeze…