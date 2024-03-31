SimmulationCommander substacker shared this photo and I wanted to use it (thanks SC), for this is how I feel, as an island boy, each time I emerge from the New York ice winter day as winter is dying,
to the sunlight, as I breeze off my skin...oh my God, it is a feeling like none other...yes, like being lost and then finding home...30 years of cold, coming to an end...I got to find me pure sunshine
too much crime in the islands, but I know there are places one can go to…where a Christian conservative libertarian alpha heterosexual carnivore nation loving, flag loving, police loving, constitution loving, borders loving, peace loving, faith loving, military loving, law and order loving, justice loving off-white, let’s say ‘brown’ man can be…I am ‘kind of’ white…but I like my brown-ness and if I were black would love that too…if I were anything I would love that…I just need sunlight on my face and breeze…
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
SimmulationCommander substacker shared this photo and I wanted to use it (thanks SC), for this is how I feel, as an island boy, each time I emerge from the New York ice winter day as winter is dying,
I live in Florida the past few years from Upstate New York . I had a lamp for the winter and seasonal affective disorder, it helped. Most people up there should have one.
Sadly the beautiful, temperate places are overrun by homeless and criminals.