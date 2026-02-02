DEADLY! work with a physician yet most of our medical doctors in USA, Canada etc. are corrupted, crooked, inept, specious unscientific dolts, complete dimwits who cannot diagnose and most have no idea what they are doing and the general public is more informed…COVID showed us the underbelly of the medical profession, filthy animals IMO…

‘Keto was associated with fatty liver disease and harmed blood sugar regulation, with some changes happening within days.’

Mouse Study Flags a Serious Downside to Popular Weight-Loss Diet : ScienceAlert

‘The high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet has been growing in popularity in recent years, following claims of rapid weight loss. But new research in mice suggests there are some seriously concerning side effects too.

“I would urge anyone to talk to a healthcare provider if they’re thinking about going on a ketogenic diet,” says physiologist Molly Gallop, lead author of the study.

Led by a team from the University of Utah, the research found that while mice on a keto-like diet did indeed lose weight, they also developed fatty liver disease and showed signs of poorer blood sugar regulation.

These findings have yet to be replicated in humans, but they suggest that the biological effects that the keto diet is designed to trigger may not all be beneficial to the body’s metabolism.’

“We’ve seen short-term studies and those just looking at weight, but not really any studies looking at what happens over the longer term or with other facets of metabolic health,” says Gallop.

The keto diet gets its name from ketosis, the metabolic state that it triggers. This means your body starts burning more fat as fuel, rather than glucose, and inducing it requires eating foods with increased levels of fat and reduced levels of carbohydrates.’

In the new study, the researchers analyzed mice on four different diets for at least nine months: a high-fat (Western-style) diet; a very-high-fat, low-carb (keto-style) diet; a low-fat, high-carb diet; and a low-fat diet with protein levels to match the keto-style diet.

Compared to the standard high-fat diet, the mice on the keto diet gained significantly less weight. However, the male mice on the keto diet developed fatty liver disease and were shown to have impaired liver function – signs of metabolic disease.’

"One thing that's very clear is that if you have a really high-fat diet, the lipids have to go somewhere, and they usually end up in the blood and the liver," says University of Utah physiologist Amandine Chaix, senior author of the study.’