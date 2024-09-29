breath-taking!

Nothing but balls cupping, nothing but that, this article content. Shameful.

Do you think that the Malone Kariko et al. mRNA was developed and released to save lives? To help Americans?

No! Never. Think again. Do you think all these players, you know them, did NOT know it was harmful? That all of this was deadly? No! Never.

That Redfield can be silent, people like him for 8 years, each day people died, for 8 years and now start talking? And all these people now stroking Trump knowing he turns on ego and praise? To get jobs for another 4 years?

Question: Dr. Redfield, what did you do across 8 years to help POTUS Trump? What? You were silent and now seeking strokes? A job? You helped harm Trump, with the CDC. You allowed CDC to run over POTUS Trump and harm his re-elections with its insane corrupted inept specious guidance…it was all a joke! Yet you were director. Sorry but your silence hurt people, you stood by. We saw you. You are now trying to water down the harms of OWS that you helped implement with the others IMO save Giroir, and the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine that you shilled and told people to take. Was the Canadian trucker, the US trucker smarter than you?

What did you do for 8 years to help POTUS Trump? To explain all the harms of what you all did?

You did nothing!

I notice not even Kennedy Jr. is reversing the many hits, his attacks on you people for he cannot…he would be laughed at. He knows the crime of it all. OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA shots.

This is like a circus; the GONG Show we are living. It is indicative of how this works now, hooking up for jobs, changing statements, plotting to make money off mRNA rest of our lives, but I remind you and I do not need remind you, in this case it was not someone buying shoes and made a mistake and taking it back to the store. Here people died! Man, woman, child died!

‘oh can you give me money, oh I have been cancelled, oh I never held a real job, oh I always sucked off tax-payer grant money and federal money, oh I am a leach and money whore fundamentally, I never held a job, a real job, so can you give me more donor money, oh they cancelled me’…my God, it is such a brilliant scheme these people devised.

It is so very disgusting for who will fix this? I am beginning to think we are in a giant game and all who we even thought were ‘good’ people did this to us and were ‘always’ part of this game, a game to enrich themselves, get power, control…just to get into our pockets…to ‘use’ us…using shows and words and books telling you opposite, yes, they themselves playing psych games and defrauding us, gaining our confidence while fucking us. It is a very dishonest thing. Nothing is as it seems.

IMO, Kennedy Jr. was right, did believe that OWS and lockdowns and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine was deadly, and he did want to save children. I do believe that. I think he felt joining Trump was the only way to get relevance as his workable lives comes to an end. I think fundamentally a good man, I don’t care about sexual demons and all that…that is his wife and family and his God. They will deal with that. But something is not right now…

I do wish Bobby Jr. that he can do the things he always sought to do, all those good things. I think he will not be able to. The house is being built on fraud and people driven only on money and fame and clicks and likes and books and enriching…

Good luck Bobby Jr. but here are my views on this today…

And the irony is that all of OWS and the Malone Bourla Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine was harmful and did not work and for 4 years to be 5 years, Redfield et al. have been quiet. Moreover, in the administration they were silent and did all these things. Did nothing. These are not saviors, these people harmed Americans. There must be accountability. There must be proper discussion with the public. People need to face justice in proper legal inquiries.

To me, everyone is trying to pimp off of POTUS Trump for they sense victory. Many who harmed him prior and worked to harm him and were neglectful and failed! I do not like this. Trump’s failing is he trusts, he trusts people easily and in deligating, the wolves come out. They then subvert and undercut him.

Redfield had his chance to stand up and help Trump better in that fraud COVID pandemic and defend the American people, to tell Trump the truth. To hold CDC down and ensure their fraud crap reports were not devised morning, noon, night to damage Trump…that was the aim. The CDC worked daily to subvert Trump and Redfield was not strong enough to tamp them down. To handle them.

MAGA!

We love POTUS Trump, we have to protect him, and to help him back to 1600 but not one of those bitches from the fraud COVID Task Force must be allowed near Trump!

It is surprising to me as Bobby Jr., someone I admire tremendously, I like the guy, I think he has some good things to offer, but somehow talks now on everything including space and time travel ;-), but NOT what he should be talking about. And we have people running around now SILENT, cupping Bobby Jr. for jobs.

So, let me see if I understand this! The Trump administration is AWOL and silent on the deadly OWS and Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine, not a mention at RNC, we have Redfield who was part of the fuck that killed so many Americans, the failed lockdowns, the masking, the school closures, the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, now stroking and cupping Kennedy Jr.’s testicles, from Cuomo’s balls now to Kennedy Jr.’s balls, Redfield is just cupping and washing balls, it is ironic!

But folk like me do not forget the deaths! We have Kennedy Jr. silent on OWS and the deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA gene vaccine. Bobby Jr., I plead to stand up! Do not think the public is not noticing. We have the DNC silent, the RNC, we have Harris and Walz silent on OWS and deadly Malone mRNA gene vaccines. We have JD Vance silent. Everybody silent on deadly OWS and Malone Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine. Everybody? And people trying to shush me, telling he ssshhhh, para ‘wait Paul till after the election’…

oh child pulllleeeeeaaasssseeee!

You think I am like Walz? drinking Malone’s horse semen? I not one of them COVID Freedom Fighter doctors and scientists who visits Malone’s ranch to drink horse semen. I was invited by Malone prior, and I said NO. Ask him. No horse semen for me.

There is no time like the present and I am not sitting silent when a new fuck is placed on the American people, as these same anti-COVID lockdown and anti-Malone mRNA gene vaccine punks now trying to slip in that it is ‘good’, they want to make mRNA part of your life with CRISPR, siRNA (small interfering RNA) etc. Everybody stroking Kennedy Jr. nuts now, yes, now in hopes of a job. It is mind-blowing, the good, bad, the ugly! And all are silent.

Did Bobby Jr. have to say that he was on transition team to in effect, silence everyone? In hopes to get jobs? This is out there. I don’t know.

To me the only sane ‘real’ person in all the officials is Nicole Shanahan and God I hope she stays true to form.

Redfield telling Kennedy Jr. he is right? Redfield, how low can you go homie? I like you, we had good talks, meetings, but stop the groveling. You failed! You helped fuck POTUS Trump. I was there.

Do you have any self-respect. Now you all lunch and all is good? We have millions of deaths due to OWS and the deadly Malone Bancel et al. gene mRNA vaccine and all the failures od CDC as they tried daily to fuck Trump and you Redfield could not control them or manage them…but all is good now, you had lunch, you got your ‘cup on’ Redfield, Kennedy Jr. got his nuts cupped by you and everyone is now happy! This is how we handle it now? These very serious matters, discussions to be had? This is government? This is the best you could give Americans?

Everything Redfield is claimed to have stated in the Pulse article by Montgomery he could have fixed, and he was silent as CDC Director. He did nothing about anything mentioned in the article.

‘Redfield also confirms that “Kennedy is right” when he complains that the CDC, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and National Institutes of Health (NIH) suffer from “agency capture.”

He highlights the financial ties between the FDA and Big Pharma, noting that a significant portion of the FDA’s budget comes from pharmaceutical corporations. He also points out that NIH scientists benefit financially from drug royalties. According to Redfield, similar undue influences affect the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which he claimed prioritizes large corporate interests over those of small farmers and public health.’

Imagine this, Redfield says this now but all along he was part of the game, the system and kept silent. Imagine that and now he has lunch with Bobby Jr. and has this ‘startling’ information.

Give us a break Redfield! Your career is over! You have zero credibility! Why don’t you work night and day to help remove LIABILITY PROTECTION, the immunity enjoyed, under the PREP ACT that all the vaccine makers, all the health officials like you, all the medical doctors and scientists, all the health agencies like CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, HHS etc. have? Allow us to test it out in court. Why don’t you? You want to help? Work with Kennedy Jr. on that. Use his lawyer skills there. Start there so we can sue you all for the harms and deaths of OWS and the Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine.

Jack Montgomery’s Pulse article is amazing. It shows the hypocrisy of it all. Who cares Bobby Jr. if Redfield compliments you? He failed, his work as CDC director harmed people. The Task Force harmed people. He should not be allowed as a dog catcher. Never near Trump. You grew your wealth Bobby Jr., your status, your name Bobby Jr. based on your advocacy against OWS and CDC and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines and NIH and Redfield et al. People gave you money Sir assuming your will fight. Now you are not. We are hearing about most of what we the people know. We need you to focus on what went wrong in COVID, the OWS failure, the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. I think your nuts have been clipped by the Trump campaign and it is not good. And a ‘has been’ comes and haves lunch with you Bobby Jr. and now everybody cupping balls? Silent? Do not destroy your legacy Bobby Jr. Notice I not talking sexting and all that Nuzzi shit. Your silence is bad Bobby Jr. You have credibility, do not waste it. You still have a huge future…

Ex-CDC Chief Tells RFK: 'You Got Everything Right.' (thenationalpulse.com)

See this Bobby Jr., lots by Sasha is true and so I urge, have lunch with her, not a has been who was part of the problem, stop the balls cupping Bobby Jr., or at least allowing these people to cup yours or try to cup yours…over to you Bobby Jr.

A lot of what Sasha says here is on spot…

I smell Bullshit Bobby Jr.; do not let a person like me smell bullshit, I hold on; ask you pal Maone who says you will call him about what he could do to help and he would tell you to make him head of FDA…we await to see that too Bobby Jr. I smell bullshit Bobby Jr. Real bullshit!

Love all you HAVE done, but now a game is being played with us…don’t forget, many died due to OWS and the Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine and all of it and half of the nation, maybe more, want true accountability, justice, punishment. I will help them get it!

___

