So is it that the Trump administration does not want to answer to any of the harms & deaths of Operation Warp Speed (OWS) lockdowns, the lie of PCR-created non-pandemic, the deadly mRNA transfection
LNP gene injections platform? We are being barraged daily by the hour even now plan to send US troops & occupy? GAZA & develop condos etc. but NO OWS? No accountability? How come? Now AI & mRNA?
Is this the Susie Wiles strategy? Flood the zone so that we are confused? We held back because we were told sssshhh, do not say anything as the campaign was taking place, then sssshhh, the RNC, then sssshhh, the election, then we got to muzzle and silence Bobby Jr. as he is one who can hurt us with his banging away at the clearly deadly OWS and Malone mRNA shots, such a smart passionate advocate against the harms of the mRNA, so we offer him a position etc. and he will HAVE to be quiet, but now we wait…we wait…we the people…wait….yet still silence…and now you bring STARGATE madness of AI and mRNA and cancer vaccines? With grifters Ellison and Altman and the China or Korean man???
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Is this the play? Do you think the American people have their heads up their asses?
We want justice, we want accountability, we want punishment to all involved who brought the fake fraud non-pandemic and the deadly mRNA transfection vaccine…all in Trump and Biden administration and all the doctors involved…all scientists, health officials etc…all…
so, when POTUS Trump? When? When will we get our justice for the deaths from OWS lockdowns and the deadly Bourla Pfizer Bancel Moderna et al. transfection vaccine? If you had time to go to podium on STARGATE, and you have lots of time daily to make announcements, you had time, you have time, lots of time to address the clear failure of OWS, that military operation, and the deadly mRNA technology injection. We are waiting Sir. Are we being played Sir?
By who? For we know you know 100% the vaccine is and was deadly. I know you know. How come you have not called for their complete withdrawal from US market? What are you waiting on? We gave you all the science to show how deadly. You have all you need.
Why are the American people being played?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Where money speaks, the truth is silent."
(Also there's a huge liability earthquake that will swallow much of the government whole should the truth about the killshot ring free.)
I so admire a man of your position speaking nonstop truth to power Dr. Alexander. You're a true patriot.
I would love it if he recognized it and remove the shots off the market and make the companies liable! The people who were injured by these uneffective and unsafe shots are scarred for life, and what about those who died???? Families are scareed for life. And what about those who were fired, such as my wife, a RN, who worked all thru the chaos and then fired after working for her company for over 11 years. Bullshit!