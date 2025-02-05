Is this the Susie Wiles strategy? Flood the zone so that we are confused? We held back because we were told sssshhh, do not say anything as the campaign was taking place, then sssshhh, the RNC, then sssshhh, the election, then we got to muzzle and silence Bobby Jr. as he is one who can hurt us with his banging away at the clearly deadly OWS and Malone mRNA shots, such a smart passionate advocate against the harms of the mRNA, so we offer him a position etc. and he will HAVE to be quiet, but now we wait…we wait…we the people…wait….yet still silence…and now you bring STARGATE madness of AI and mRNA and cancer vaccines? With grifters Ellison and Altman and the China or Korean man???

Is this the play? Do you think the American people have their heads up their asses?

We want justice, we want accountability, we want punishment to all involved who brought the fake fraud non-pandemic and the deadly mRNA transfection vaccine…all in Trump and Biden administration and all the doctors involved…all scientists, health officials etc…all…

so, when POTUS Trump? When? When will we get our justice for the deaths from OWS lockdowns and the deadly Bourla Pfizer Bancel Moderna et al. transfection vaccine? If you had time to go to podium on STARGATE, and you have lots of time daily to make announcements, you had time, you have time, lots of time to address the clear failure of OWS, that military operation, and the deadly mRNA technology injection. We are waiting Sir. Are we being played Sir?

By who? For we know you know 100% the vaccine is and was deadly. I know you know. How come you have not called for their complete withdrawal from US market? What are you waiting on? We gave you all the science to show how deadly. You have all you need.

Why are the American people being played?