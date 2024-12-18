I am close to this person and someone I consider a mentor, wonderful human being, a man who gives freely to help all peoples, doing huge work behind the scenes to mitigate the harms of the COVID nightmare and vaccine, and the good news is some of the good doctors in the Freedom Fighter cause have done all they could in various ways to help in this tragic situation for as I explained, his son-in-law’s heart was damaged due to the mRNA vaccine and stopped, he went on a donor wait list, got a new heart, and now the replacement is failing again due to myopericarditis. Everyone knows it is the mRNA vaccine, and this is not in question. He loves POTUS Trump and does all he can to help him, yet he faces a tragic situation that he would like to come out and tell what happened but cannot, as he explained, not now. He thus is behind the scenes helping others fight against the mRNA vaccine, supporting them, and at the same time worked hard to help re-elect POTUS Trump. A huge supporter of POTUS Trump.

So, I hope you understand this issue and I know many confront the same. Very tragic and painful. Many may not be directly close to 47 but everyone faces the same nightmare in that the mRNA vaccine has harmed them or someone they know and kills. His son-in-law went and took the mRNA vaccine unknowingly. So here you have a man and family who will like to shout out to POTUS Trump for OWS and the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine for they know, firsthand, the deadliness of the vaccine, yet he has not and will not and is fighting by empowering many behind the scenes wage their battles. I sense in my discussions that he is waiting on POTUS Trump to immediately halt these mRNA vaccines on taking office term 2. He is waiting like so many Americans for POTUS Trump to denounce OWS and the deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA gene injection.

He and the family are paining and angry for his son-in-law took it, he is 28 or so, and immediately got myopericarditis and lost his heart, extreme situation, and now the new heart is dying. His son-in-law is suffering. We are trying to get the son-in-law to use OTC type products that have shown to have some role, as the science and data matures, in mitigating the vaccine spike protein. I share his recommendation here for those who face similar and it my work for them, it is worth a try if the heart is damaged and dying, and the problem is spike protein:

So, McCullough suggests a move away from high tech solutions like rilonacept/arcalyst (this drug has potentially life ending side effects on its own) and rather use in an escalating manner: 1) Base Spike Detoxification (combined bromelain, natto kinase, curcumin) 2) Colchicine 3) 3 months of steroids, 4) rapamycin. McCullough’s own personal patient experience is that the spike detoxification plus colchicine shows tangible improvement in similar with no heart failure or cardiac arrest developing.

