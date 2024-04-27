sssshhhh, should we whisper the words "it's the vaccine, stupid, it's the vaccine"! should we tell them? 'Ex-NFL Star Korey Cunningham Dies Suddenly at 28'; should we ask Malone to comment? Or Bourla?
Or Sahin? Or Bancel? How about Kariko? How about Hahn? or Francis Collins the guitar man? How about Azar? Or Woodcock? Maybe Marks? How about try Malone again, in this era of 'DIED SUDDENLY'
But be careful HOW you ask Bob Malone…do not be accusatory or too inquisitive…no no no…don’t ask direct…go sideways…yeah, do that…else he will sue you for 25 million$…no, don’t be foolish, it’s not that he needs the money, no, he made millions with tax-payer bullshit research grants…he worked it, yeah he worked it…no, this is about para there are just some people in this world so obsessed with YOUR stuff, your money, they gots to have it…so he wants your money…he tried to take it from Breggin who pushed back hard…it hurt Breggin, but Bobby knows now dont phuck with Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin…
How many times must Malone’s lawyer get his teeth kicked in? we don’t know, its like 15-0 now…so go figure…he must like waking up to get his teeth kicked in…
but in this era of ‘died suddenly’ it is very prudent to ask if this was due to vaccine, booster etc….we must place vaccine at the center.
Ex-NFL Star Korey Cunningham Dies Suddenly at 28 - Slay News
Those whom cause almost instant death in extortionary conditioned athletes damage to the heart and other systems may the see gray for eternity. We are loosing too many babies very young children women men teens. Could it have something to do with chemicals in the jab or could it be toxic unknown substances from exotic animals around the world in many places. Gila monster has GLP1 venom had contact with owner in Colorado and owner died, is that a good pet to have? No! Is that Emu good to be around in that Liberty Car commercial. No, they can be dangerous around mating season and around the young they can get 6 feet tall second largest to the ostrich with a kick with 3 talons to shred anything and can run up to approximately 30 miles per hour. Is the chemicals glysophate or any other types good when more and more has to keep being applied or even to dry the wheat? Does it not destroy the microbiota to the microbiome to where barely absorption of nutrients occur to leaky gut allowing anything in autoimmune response which keeps attacking next have immune system attacking the thyroid to other organs to microbiome disruption no sentry for immune system infection and cancer thrive in the rogue environment of bad actors. A slow painful death. Why is some chemical being flown high in the sky making the artificial clouds look like innocent cotton candy. A different form of the candy man giving out aluminum foil left over chemical from WWII. How nice of them just like the DDT being sprayed on people with DDT from the back of the truck to the agent orange in Vietnam it's good for me indoctrination slogan. Is it a combination of factors that is reinforcing the kill zone otherwise these people would still be alive. What if the chemicals created a breathable reaction with what is contained in them there jabs also to accelerate their sail into sunset that thing is over with. Nah folks it may be the beginning of something else.
It's sad that he can't take the knee any more like in the photo at the link. But, as we swelter through the hottest year on record, maybe now, as athletes and sports men and women continue to be struck down by it, people will start to take climate change seriously. The good news is that he at least likely died fully vaxxed and boosted. His death would have been so much worse if he wasn't. If only he had taken just one more booster this might never have happened.
