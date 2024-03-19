So Bob Malone wrote that many use substack to harass him, but he fails to tell you how he uses TWITTER and substack and other lists like Brownstone (when I was there, I left that entity after it refused to publish work by Breggin, citing it was in support of Malone’s law suit on Peter Breggin/Ginger that failed, so I wonder why Brownstone will not reverse it’s ridiculous WRONG stance on Breggin? I call on Tucker to override his board and re-look at Breggin’s submission, IMO, it was top notch and deserved publication but the decision was not mine) to stalk and harass others…failed to do that. Why did you not tell us how you stalk people? So I now interpret (below) Malone’s paragraph in his recent stack and put my reply in bold italics below…

Start Bob Malone’s statement here, I will embed the full and then take it apart.

Malone’s full statement:

‘For example, although Substack claims to not permit harassment, there are multiple Substack authors who continually harass and cyberstalk me (and others), including expressing claims that that I am a mass murderer and should be tried and hung. Complaints to Substack fall on deaf ears. Cyberstalking is a crime.’

My analysis:

“For example, although Substack claims to not permit harassment,”…

this is correct, substack claims this and I take them at their word

“there are multiple Substack authors who continually harass and cyberstalk me (and others),”

I don’t think so Bob Malone, you block them from TWITTER after you smear them and you have a pay wall on stack so people cannot freely comment, you block people and so they could not give a rats ass what the horse rider does, no one cares about your shit Bob, you brought death that has harmed many yet you pretend it is not you and you used lies and con to make money and bull shit poor people who ‘trusted’, thats all we are interested in…you use media to smear and slander, you know you did it to me as an example and thats why I hammer you and you cannot sue me…you know I will deal with you up in court…any time you ready Bob, fire off the letter

“including expressing claims that that I am a mass murderer”

If they say that, they are correct…as to me, I don’t generally use those terms, I say you, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Sahin et al. brought death and your technology invention and vaccine killed people…its is a fact. so yes, you are responsible for mass deaths…like Fauci et al. So you think you can bring unsafe unproven no long-term safety studies technology and bear no responsibility? Only wanted he NOBEL? Money? Lies on stages? Is that it? Who will get recompense for our police, our precious police, our military, our nurses etc. who have been harmed by your work Bob? Who?

“and should be tried and hung.”

Wrong again Bob, others have said as you say, and I, so let us focus on me, for I am a big boy and do not hide, I have said repeatedly para ‘we need to drag you and Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Kariko, Sahin et al. (all others) into legal courts, real judges, juries, in actual legal tribunals, and investigate you, question you under oath, and let judges, juries, courts decide, and if they rule that people like you, you, Bourla et al. must be fined then your money must be taken away, if they say jail, I say jail you all (they decide) for life, and if they say it rises to the death penalty, what you all did, I have said repeatedly, if judges call for it and demand it, if that is the judgement, then we execute by firing squad or hang you Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al., and all involved in deadly mRNA technology and vaccine, all who caused needless reckless deaths in lockdowns, COVID response, sedation, ventilator, Remdesivir, and the vaccine. All. All in Trump administration, all in Biden administration whose policies and actions caused deaths in COVID.’…that is what I have said repeatedly and say it again. If your mRNA research and technology killed people, and it is shown in courts, after fair trials, then your life must be taken by the state, by courts, not me, not other substack writers…come on Bob, we follow law. We are good governance. Stop being untruthful Bob…

Yet, can we ask, do you think a judge sentencing someone to die for crimes is committing murder? You seem confused by this power the courts have…that is not murder Bob, that is justice. That is legal justice. No one calls for your murder, they call for justice and leave it up to judges and courts’…issue is you know the wrongs you did and so fear the courts. You fear ‘oaths’. I know. Why don’t you and your lawyer Bob try writing the truth for once?’

Complaints to Substack fall on deaf ears. Cyberstalking is a crime.

‘Correct Bob Malone, and you must remember that when you cyberstalk and threaten people in media and then block them and write in ways to cause your whacko followers to attack and stalk and maybe kill one of the substack or Twitter writers. You are the one invoking violence how you write, we are not stupid, we see the play on words.’

Bob, in case it missed you, I am a little island boy, poor, I struggle, but when you do me wrong, I will return it to you…does not matter who you are…and what forces you think you can use on me…then you do not know me…and you did do me wrong, the record is there, you know what you did in media (even recently in substack) and caused me grief and death threats, you fucked with me, and I told you don’t…you and your insanely stupid lawyer…you and your lackies…a few, but others know DON’T MESS with the island boy for many love the island boy…and the island boy loves them…respects them…we sweated near blood together in the beginning, we broke bread together…when you were riding your horsies in costume in Virginia, we were on the streets, fighting for right, we started the anti-lockdown anti-COVID vaccine Freedom Movement Bob…you were nowhere to be seen…and hugs to them for that, they know who I am like I know who some of them are...good people, real patriots, just now a bit misguided, struggling too, I understand, and have their heads up your ass at present for donor money..…I am not mad at them, just they fail to call you out and your fraud and in that, they have failed…terribly. History will call them out.

you know who you are, huge love for that…so I won’t let you go in media, Bob, I cannot…you use media to hurt us, hit people, hit me, then block them so they cannot reply, and then go on your short-man syndrome rants…so I will use it back…you did bad Bob…you fcuked with me, Sasha L, Breggin, Wolf, McCullough, SAGE HANA, Mike Yeadon, Foster Coulson who is like a brother to me…so I gots to handle you too…in media…and when I reply to you it is when you misbehave…when you poke me, I poke back…if you don’t poke me, I don’t care what you do…I do not initiate…you just keep putting on your costumes and ride around your ranch on your tax-payer grant money horsies…keep at it. do not poke me brother….don’t mess with me, I won’t mess with you! it’s an island thing…

I sense some racism and discrimination and hate in you Bobby…be careful with that my brother…be careful…I sense a little mysogyny and woman hating too…check that Bobby. Check it…we watching you. I never understood why you attacked Dr. Naomi Wolf, a far more character-laden person than you and has done huge to help humanity, your work actually killed…and why you threatened Dr. Kaitlin Kariko who said she did not even know you, that you embellished and lied about your work, your relevance, on mRNA technology. hhhmmmm…I wonder how we can get Dr. Kariko to talk more. The Atlantic piece was eye-opening enough.

Bob:

‘If I or anyone else agree to these new terms, this newly implemented arbitrary, capricious and overreaching requirement will provide Stripe with complete records of all financial transactions associated with this account. Consequently, this will provide Stripe with comprehensive information on all of my customers, patients and clients, all of my travel (historic and planned), all of my purchases, and any donations (and donor information). This information from my account and those of any others who comply with this demand can be hacked or sold, provided to the US Government,…’

Bobby little one is right, so we have to decide, do we give them access or not…seems if you are a baby like me you could and would…I gots nada to hide Bob..you? but you are right, over-reach…so quite troubling…I think stack is misbehaving…we can see it. we are not stupid people.