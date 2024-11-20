Steve Bannon & Dr. Paul Alexander (Bannon's War Room) Explains The Orchestrated Coup Against President Trump Conducted By Medical Deep State; they subverted 45/47
Not one governmental official involved in the COVID pandemic response in US, Canada, UK etc., knew and know what the hell they are and were talking about. They have all been flat wrong on all COVID!
Not one aspect of OWS worked, no lockdown, no school closure…nothing worked! COVID was a fraud, all of it, a fraud PCR-manufactured over-cycled, false positive non-pandemic to NOTHING, had we done NOTHING, most would not have died! It is what we did in response that killed most of our precious people.
SOURCE:
https://rumble.com/v22svd4-dr.-alexander-explains-the-orchestrated-coup-against-president-trump-conduc.html
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year.
Dr. Paul, it's not that they didn't know, it's that they are part of the fraudulent scam. Some may not have known, but I can assure you, many DID know. They were just part of the scam.
Paul, thanks for going on Bannon. You did a great job. I admire your sincerity and passion.
I read the Iodannis paper circa March 15, 2020, and began to form the opinion this was just another strain of the common cold, a nothing burger that I had survived prior flu seasons.
The pandemic narrative was propaganda orchestrated by the UN and other Globalists to sow fear in the public, to persuade innocent people to believe the government and to take the jabs in 2021.
A very evil time.