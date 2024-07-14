Is there something nefarious, more subversive, more malevolent at play here as to Trump’s shooting? Secret Service focused on DEI? Rebuffed Trump’s ask for security? Did Biden Inc. do the rebuff to expose him? Was this deliberate? Whose hands are Trump’s blood on? Mayorkas denied 'repeated requests' for more Secret Service protection for Trump? as he floods US with rapists and killers, jihadists? GOP lawmaker intimates that Mayorkas may have Trump’s blood on his hands.

‘A House Republican lawmaker is alleging that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denied stronger Secret Service protection for former President Trump multiple times.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., made the accusation hours after Trump was grazed by a bullet at his Saturday Pennsylvania rally.’

(100) Trump shot at rally (assassination attempt), how many times did I write here we were getting talk of the only way Biden INC Kamala & Obama can win is to kill Trump for Biden cannot debate him again & (substack.com)

Remember this when Biden said that Trump himself and all Trumps supporters are threats and it is Biden INC. that have stoked moves to harm Trump and MAGA supporters, conservatives etc.:

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)