Steve Bannon from prison "Trump wears the amor of God" as he reacts to assassination attempt shooting of Trump; was Secret Service most interested in DEI (diversity hires)? Deep State Intel Community?
If people at rally saw the shooter crawling with the gun on roof for minutes, how come police or Secret Service did not see it? How come Trump was not pulled from stage? Elon Musk says deliberate?
Is there something nefarious, more subversive, more malevolent at play here as to Trump’s shooting? Secret Service focused on DEI? Rebuffed Trump’s ask for security? Did Biden Inc. do the rebuff to expose him? Was this deliberate? Whose hands are Trump’s blood on? Mayorkas denied 'repeated requests' for more Secret Service protection for Trump? as he floods US with rapists and killers, jihadists? GOP lawmaker intimates that Mayorkas may have Trump’s blood on his hands.
‘A House Republican lawmaker is alleging that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denied stronger Secret Service protection for former President Trump multiple times.
Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., made the accusation hours after Trump was grazed by a bullet at his Saturday Pennsylvania rally.’
(100) Trump shot at rally (assassination attempt), how many times did I write here we were getting talk of the only way Biden INC Kamala & Obama can win is to kill Trump for Biden cannot debate him again & (substack.com)
Remember this when Biden said that Trump himself and all Trumps supporters are threats and it is Biden INC. that have stoked moves to harm Trump and MAGA supporters, conservatives etc.:
A child could get in a successful head shot from 130 yards using a bt action with no scope. The patsy reportedly fired off at least 8 rounds with an AR 15. I wonder what he was drugged with? I doubt it included a beta blocker.