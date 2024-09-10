Superb plan Bobby Jr.! Excellent, a broad approach…On the right track. You continue to be standup and thank you!

I am also calling on Bobby Jr. to be explicit, open, clear, declarative on his prior stance against OWS, the lockdowns, school closures etc. and the mRNA technology vaccine that has killed. He has gained lots of popularity standing with us against these. He has been noticeably silent on these particular issues of recent, and I know lots to do etc. But this is what the nation needs to hear. I imagine he will say lots soon on these. Bobby Jr., I admire you and IMO, you should be talking about accountability for the COVID mRNA vaccines. Now! The roll-out of the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines were harmful. Please Bobby Jr., you were ferocious before on the harms of the mRNA vaccines, that they should have never been mandated or brought without the safety data. Why is there a noticeable silence now? No one wants to be told their actions or policies, or mRNA vaccines killed people. But they did and we must say it in order to fix it! Huge praise Bobby Jr. Huge praise Steve.

I liked this, these 2 plans (Kirsch and Bobby Jr.’s) and thus to be fair, I suggest these 9 additions (or joining) to Steve’s, or maybe joining Bobby Jr.’s to Steve’s plus my suggestions. There may be overlap. Good news is lots of what Steve has written I had been asked to send to Trump et al. prior (to help before the RNC and to add to the platform, though they were never placed in the platform and truth be told, that was not my decision to make) and I did months ago, and placed directly into the hands of those with Trump and under request by them so Trump knows these and has these…he will do good, I trust he would…we have to trust for IMO he remains a good man and the ONLY option…today! I worked for him in his prior administration and can tell you that he fought like an animal behind the scenes, he fought Fauci and Birx and CDC and Teachers Union etc.

Great scholarship by Kirsch and he has remained true as a fighter…thanks Steve!

Anyway, here are my additions (I have written about these extensively prior):

Dr. Paul Alexander’s plan

1)Make reversal of LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP ACT a must and make it retroactive so that we can sue everyone linked to the COVID mRNA vaccine

2)Set up a victim compensation fund for anyone hurt by the lockdowns or mRNA vaccine

3)Set up a whistle blower entity so that doctors and scientists can come forward

4)Disband the existing 10% capture VAERS adverse event reporting system by the CDC and set up a novel system that is acutely focused on vaccine linked adverse effects and deaths for the next 20 years.

5)ensure that all linked to the COVID fraud of a PCR manufactured (0.05% IFR) non-pandemic and vaccine are criminally investigated in proper courts of law with judges etc.

6)Codify into law that no vaccine will ever be mandated in the USA (especially for work or school attendance) and the discussion will only ensue if there is a proven societal benefit

7)Make more primary care physicians available and with access to them

8)Lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates, business closures, social distancing rules, and all COVID measures failed and saved no one and thus POTUS Trump must ensure that lockdowns etc. are never applied in the USA again; abolish it as they did not work and can never work.

9)Compensate all persons who were laid off and lost their jobs because of the moot vaccine mandates

Steve’s suggestions:

Steve Kirsch’s plan

Let doctors be doctors instead of telling them what to do Protect the free speech of doctors by prohibiting retaliation for anything that is said. Get rid of the liability protection for vaccine manufacturers Revoke the medical license for any doctor in America recommending any vaccine End the mandates. Make it illegal to require vaccination as a requirement to attend school or work. Replace the head of the CDC and FDA with someone who recognized the dangers early Make all public health data publicly accessible, especially the record level data Make it a criminal offense for drug companies to manipulate clinical trial data, commit fraud, or conceal evidence of a safety problem. Prosecute offenders. Hold regular public debate forums inviting qualified scientists on both sides of an issue to debate to help resolve important questions like whether vaccines cause autism Encourage Americans to stick with unprocessed foods and avoid added sugar (including HFCS). Compensate victims of vaccine injury. Make it a criminal offense for doctors to knowingly remain silent when people are being killed by a medical recommendation. Criminally prosecute the people at the CDC who ordered William Thompson to destroy the evidence linking vaccines and autism and those who went along with the fraud. They should be locked up for the rest of their lives for what they did. We need to send a message that people will be held accountable for clear scientific fraud.

Bobby Jr.’s suggestions:

RFK’s plan

• Reform the Prescription Drug User Fee Act. Pharmaceutical companies pay a fee every time they apply for a new drug approval, and this money makes up about 75% of the budget of the Food and Drug Administration’s drug division. That creates a barrier to entry to smaller firms and puts bureaucrats’ purse strings in the hands of the pharmaceutical industry. • Prohibit members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee from making money from food or drug companies. Ninety-five percent of the members of a USDA panel charged with most recently updating nutrition guidelines had conflicts of interest. This is from the same government that brought you a National Institutes of Health research finding that Lucky Charms are healthier than ground beef. • Review direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical ad guidelines. The U.S. and New Zealand are the only countries that allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise directly to the public. News channels are filled with drug commercials, and reasonable viewers may question whether their dependence on these ads influences their coverage of health issues. • Change federal regulation so that NIH funds can’t go to researchers with conflicts of interest. A 2019 ProPublica analysis of disclosures going back to 2012 found that over 8,000 federally funded health researchers reported significant financial conflicts of interest. • Level the playing field for Americans internationally on drug costs. Today in Germany, Ozempic costs less than a tenth of what it does in the U.S. because while Berlin negotiates prices on behalf of all Germans, Washington can’t do the same. Legislators should cap drug prices so that companies can’t charge Americans substantially more than Europeans pay. • Stop allowing beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to use their food stamps to buy soda or processed foods. Nine percent of all SNAP funding goes to sweetened drinks, according to 2011 data. It’s nonsensical for U.S. taxpayers to spend tens of billions of dollars subsidizing junk that harms the health of low-income Americans. • Revisit pesticide and other chemical-use standards. As of 2019, the U.S. allowed 72 pesticides that the European Union bans. We also allow chemicals in food and skin care that the bloc doesn’t. Some of these chemicals are quite common to our daily lives. Though glyphosate isn’t currently banned EU-wide due to disagreement between member states, it’s approved for use only through the end of 2033, when the issue will be revisited. Meanwhile in the U.S. the University of California, San Francisco, in 2015 found the chemical in 93% of the urine samples it studied. • Require nutrition classes and functional medicine in federally funded medical schools. Today, 7 out of 10 of the leading killers of Americans are chronic diseases that are preventable, sometimes through improved eating habits. Yet about 80% of medical schools don’t require a course in nutrition. • Reform crop subsidies. They make corn, soybeans and wheat artificially cheap, so those crops end up in many processed forms. Soybean oil in the 1990s became a major source of American calories, and high-fructose corn syrup is everywhere. Our subsidy program is so backward that less than 2% of farm subsidies go to fruits and vegetables. • Issue new presidential fitness standards. My uncle John F. Kennedy was right in 1960 when he wrote, “The physical vigor of our citizens is one of America’s most precious resources.” The Presidential Fitness Test that President Obama ditched should be reinstated. • Devote half of research budgets from the NIH toward preventive, alternative and holistic approaches to health. In the current system, researchers don’t have enough incentive to study generic drugs and root-cause therapies that look at things like diet. • Increase patient choice by giving every American a health savings account. HSAs are a bipartisan healthcare policy that saves Americans money and gives them financial support in healthcare outside insurance. In many cases, food and exercise interventions are clinically the best medicine. With an HSA, a pre-diabetic can choose with his doctor whether to devote medical dollars to a drug like metformin or a root-cause intervention like a gym membership.

RFK Jr's 12-part plan to make America Healthy again (substack.com)

