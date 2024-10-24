Duncan’s writing style is superb, support him.

Comments by WHD…I love to read how other people think on issues:

Whatever progressives can do to drive those dirty MAGA off the land. Maybe Appalachia is where the rebellion begins?

Fences are for feed animals, ditches interfere with combines, and both potentially interfere with profiting off the feed animals called human.

Most “fossil fuels” are the result of plants, fish and animals settling in the bottom of seas, which over a long time get subducted underground. Much of North America was underwater 60mil years ago, which is why we have so much oil, natural gas and coal.

‘America has always been about the land. Before white people of the “West” came here, there were probably 100 million native Americans or more, hundreds, perhaps thousands of tribes. No one owned the land, there were territories, there was fighting for territory, but the people mostly lived in peace with the land.

Europeans had lived in peace with the land in Europe for most of the history of Europe, until the industrial revolution and the fencing of the land, the Great Enclosure. Prior to this, feudal arrangements allowed for a common ownership of land, the peasantry could till the soil, graze it and hunt the land at will, a percentage of every harvest given to the feudal lord. Starting in the twelfth century, proceeding through the fifteenth to seventeenth centuries, and finalized during the industrial revolution, manorial lords effectively took the land for themselves and increasingly impoverished the peasantry, forcing them into cities. Greater Europe did not follow England in this regard until the industrial revolution. Europeans conditioned to fence-rows brought the concept here, and that remains core to what remains of the American dream, a piece of land of one’s own.’

‘Today, the land of America has never been less healthy; productive for commodity crops - feed animals, corn, soybeans, wheat, oil seeds, cotton, sugar beets, timber - only because of fossil fuel inputs, and productive for almost nothing else, no other species, not least of all healthy people - well, very productive for the investor class1. As a kid I saw thousands of monarch butterflies every year. I despaired in recent years, seeing only one or two a day. I saw about ten this year through the summer, one of which was dead.2 I spend most of every day all summer, outdoors.’

‘In 1800, probably 70% of 100 million Americans were living directly off the land, growing, gathering, hunting and fishing for 50% of the food they ate. In 2024, Probably less than 0.1% of 330 million Americans are growing, gathering, hunting and fishing more than 10% of the food they eat. In 1400, 100% of the 100million here were growing, gathering, hunting or fishing for 100% of the food they ate, without “farming” more than 1% of that overall. Now, Native American Indians are less than 3% of the population, and few of them are growing, gathering, hunting and fishing for more than 50% of the food they eat. The vast majority of Americans today have no real connection to their food.

About 65% of Americans are homewoners, probably 70% of those have some ground to plant veggies, probably 5% of those do. Also, “Homeownership” is really a stretch insofar as the the bank and the county you live in owns “your” land - see what happens if you stop paying your mortgage or your taxes.

In 1800, 70% of Americans were farming. Today that is less than 3%, and most of those farmers are less farmer than agribusinessmen, working thousands and sometimes tens or even hundreds of thousands of acres. The largest landowners of agricultural land are billionaires, hedge funds and private equity, and pension funds. Lately, Bill Gates has raised eyebrows, becoming the largest single (pardon the pun) owner of agricultural land in America, something like 340,000 acres. It is easier for a Chinese citizen of means to purchase agricultural land in America than it is for most Americans.’

They Fenced the Land - by William Hunter Duncan (substack.com)

(100) Alexandra Fasulo | Substack

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)